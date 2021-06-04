Valiant Hearts to Honor The Jensen Project at Their 10th Anniversary Celebration

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29th, Valiant Hearts will be commemorating celebrating their 10th anniversary as a non-profit located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area. Valiant Hearts has been serving women who have been affected by human trafficking and sexual exploitation for the past decade and want you to help celebrate this milestone. They are hosting a Concert in the Park at Capp Smith Park on Tuesday, June 29th from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Register to receive a special gift at the event!

Back in 2010, a small team was mobilized to deliver gifts to strip clubs across the DFW Metroplex. After realizing that the women they encountered had critical emotional and physical needs, We Are Cherished was incorporated and they launched a weekly peer support group. In 2011, they were officially established as a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to offer compassionate care and healing to sexually exploited women.

Throughout the years, the Cherished Program has expanded to include licensed professional counseling, case management, mentoring, and other programs. Then, in 2017, with a transition in executive leadership and vision, We Are Cherished, Inc. began doing business as Valiant Hearts.

In 2018, they opened their doors to an emergency shelter that provided 24-48 hours of respite for victims fleeing a trafficker while addressing the community's lack of housing for adult victims. Within a year, Valiant Hearts transitioned to a 30-day crisis stabilization housing to better prepare victims for long-term restoration programs.

Between January 2019 and February 2021, Valiant Hearts has served 195 women with crisis intervention, case management, and other direct victim services based on their individual needs. Nancy Kirby who has been with Valiant Hearts since the beginning stated: "I am always so thrilled when I get to see all the amazing ways God works in the lives of the women we serve. The thing we hear most consistently from the ladies that come through our doors is that Valiant Hearts is a safe place. They feel loved and accepted for who they are and they are free to be themselves."

Valiant Hearts was born out of a passion to restore the dignity and value of sexually exploited women. Although their name, structure, and mission have changed over the years, their dedication to restoring and empowering survivors has never wavered. They are committed to help victims overcome trauma and emerge as healed and empowered survivors.

Valiant Hearts' Concert in the Park

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Capp Smith Park Amphitheater - 5800 Robin Dr, Watauga, TX 76148

Live Performances by Kingdom Vibes and ASAINT

Free admission, but donations are appreciated

Family Friendly

RSVP at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/fSDPkLWjZehbfbi6qYeFrg?t=1622002551

Learn more about Valiant Hearts and the services provided to survivors of human trafficking at www.ValiantHearts.org

