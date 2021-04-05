Valiant Integrated Services Announces Appointment of Dan Corbett as Chief Executive Officer

HERNDON, Va., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Integrated Services ("Valiant"), a leader in delivering essential services that matter most to customer readiness and critical challenges in support of complex missions, critical infrastructure, and assets, today announced the appointment of Dan Corbett as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15, 2021. Mr. Corbett, who currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Development Officer, succeeds Jim Jaska, who is retiring and will work closely with the leadership team to facilitate a seamless transition.

Valiant also announced that Mike Pilon, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, has been named President, reporting to Mr. Corbett.

Mr. Corbett said, "I look forward to leading Valiant as we accelerate investments in our core capabilities, expand our service offerings and technical capabilities around the globe, and continue building a culture that rewards hard work, collaboration, and transparency. In doing so, we will build on Jim's extraordinary legacy of success driven by his strategic vision, precise execution, and passion to move us forward. Together with our new President Mike Pilon and the entire Valiant leadership team, we thank Jim for his service."

Mr. Pilon added, "I am delighted to be named President of Valiant and will continue to work closely with Dan to support the execution of his strategic priorities as CEO. We possess the platform, the people, and the strategy to succeed, and I am confident in our ability to execute on our many opportunities while building value for Valiant and our stakeholders."

Mr. Jaska said, "Dan's Corbett's exceptional business acumen, keen understanding of the government services industry, proven success in growing mission support businesses, and highly effective leadership style make him the right leader for Valiant at this time. These attributes will be particularly beneficial as the team leverages the platform we have built over the past several years to pursue new, global growth opportunities and solidify Valiant's position as a premier global government services enterprise."

Mr. Jaska continued, "Of equal importance, Dan's relentless focus on execution will ensure that our hard-earned reputation as a reliable and irreplaceable government contractor will continue. I am eager to support Dan, and believe that Valiant will go from strength to strength in the years ahead. At the same time, we are fortunate that Mike Pilon is transitioning into the role of President, solidifying his strong management of our global operations."

Mac LaFollette, Chairman of the Board of Valiant and founder The GC Companies, Valiant's controlling shareholder, concluded, "We could not be more pleased with the appointment of Dan Corbett as Valiant's new CEO. This is a natural transition given Dan's accomplishments at Valiant and the great respect he commands among our team. We will benefit from the complementary strengths, skills, and experience of two talented executives with proven track records. The Board looks forward to supporting the entire leadership team and Valiant associates as they leverage the Company's platform to deliver on our mission and business goals."

About Valiant

Valiant is a global government services contractor with more than 5,500 associates worldwide that provides vital resources, high value solutions and critical support services for essential missions of the U.S. Government, its allied partners and international organizations. With a focus on aerospace and defense, national security and intelligence and civil government, we deploy expertise for our customers in the areas of Engineering and Analysis, Logistics and Sustainment, Mission and Contingency Operations, Training, Simulation and Readiness, Program Management, Operations, Maintenance and Management. Valiant enables government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and emergency response teams to efficiently and effectively complete their missions in some of the most complex environments across the globe. Valiant is a closely held corporation of GC Valiant LP, along with other shareholders. Visit us at www.onevaliant.com and on LinkedIn .

About The GC Companies

The GC Companies makes control equity investments in private companies. While The GC Companies invests across various industry verticals in the U.S and overseas, one of its core focus areas has been government contracting businesses. The GC Companies typically invests $100-200M of equity per platform and takes longer-term perspective as an investor and business builder.

