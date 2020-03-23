Validation Institute Announces Part Two of its Webinar Series on Using Technology and Data to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission and Other Enduring Risks

WOBURN, Mass., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Validation Institute (VI) is hosting a second one-hour webinar on Tuesday, March 24, at 2PM ET titled, "Part II: Using Technology and Data to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission and Other Enduring Risks and Anxiety in the Conference, Hospitality, Travel, Entertainment, and Related Industries."

The March 24 Part II webinar will go into greater detail and cover the steps needed by governments and businesses leaders to use data and technology to regain and maintain the public trust, reduce fear, and get the pandemic under control as quickly as possible. The goal is to lay the groundwork to get back to normal in an orderly and trusted process based on technology producing data that can be depersonalized and shared with the public to maintain that trust.

Part II will also focus more on solutions for the hospitality, travel, entertainment, sports and similar industries and how to move the entire economy in the direction of normal.

Registration for this event is $199 and is available here. Discounted and complimentary passes are available for select individuals and teams. Key takeaways from the previous webinar, held on March 17, included:

Take aggressive action now to return to normal sooner.

National shelter in place currently seems to be the main treatment that will slow this down enough to not overwhelm the healthcare system.

With less aggressive action or delay, business (and therefore the entire economy) will suffer.

If you touch anything outside of your home, wash your hands.

Existing food safety technology from companies like opsanalytics.com, jolt.com, zenput.com and others may reduce infection rates.

Webinar participants will again hear from leading experts on epidemics and pandemics, including Columbia University epidemiologist W. Ian Lipkin. Dr. Lipkin is the Director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity. He assisted the World Health Organization (WHO) and the People's Republic of China during the 2003 SARS outbreak, advised Saudi Arabia in successfully containing the MERS outbreak there, and has been working with China on containing the current COVID-19 outbreak. Also participating will be Al Lewis, co-founder of Validation Institute, leading employee health educator, and author of Why Nobody Believes the Numbers .

The first part of the webinar series generated nearly registrants. Participants can see if they qualify for a complimentary pass here.

About the Validation Institute:

Validation Institute is an independent, third-party resource for health care purchasing professionals, health care vendors, and benefits advisors. The organization focuses on price and outcomes transparency and accuracy in key areas of health care as a way to reduce health care costs while improving outcomes and member satisfaction. For additional information go to www.validationinstitute.com or e-mail [email protected]. For Sponsorship opportunities, contact Michael Murphy at 781-939-2517 or e-mail him at [email protected]. For press interviews or other inquires related to this webinar, e-mail Vidar Jorgensen at [email protected].

