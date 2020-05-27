Validation Institute Awards Certificate of Validation to Welltok for Advanced Analytics

DENVER, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltok, the consumer activation solutions company, has achieved third-party certification for its advanced analytics for the fifth consecutive year. Welltok is proudly the only organization in the health analytics category on the Validation Institute's list of validated programs.

The Validation Institute is an independent, objective third-party that qualifies companies focused on changing the health industry. Welltok is specifically recognized for its superior data and analytics tools that help drive targeted actions like medication adherence by better understanding and anticipating people's needs, behaviors and preferences.

"We're proud to have our analytics team and capabilities recognized by the Validation Institute," said Phil Fiero, senior vice president of applied analytics for Welltok. "Our team is comprised of the best data scientists in the business who are passionate about applying advanced analytics for a powerful purpose – helping improve people's total wellbeing."

Over the past decade, Welltok has curated a database of 275 million individuals and 1,000 predictive variables, including social determinants of health like food security, financial stability, job status and more. The company leverages its proprietary database to supplement clinical data and runs 1,000 predictive models per minute to create data patterns that generate actionable insights on consumer receptivity to support, their likelihood to be impacted and preferred communication channel.

"Many times, performance promises often seem too good to be true, but not with Welltok," said RD Whitney, CEO of Validation Institute. "They are consistently a standout when it comes to healthcare analytics with their ability to generate new insights and provide trusted guidance to health organizations."

About Welltok

Welltok is an award-winning consumer activation solutions company that improves people's total wellbeing. Only Welltok leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to engage consumers in personalized and rewarding ways to drive action. Our solutions integrate data-driven SaaS software, curated resources and professional services to help health plans, self-funded employers and health systems support healthier, happier populations. Follow us on Twitter @Welltok.com

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Portsmouth, N.H., the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. www.validationinstitute.com

