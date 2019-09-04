Validus Senior Living and Home Communities Company, LLC announce the groundbreaking of Inspired Living senior community in Royal Palm Beach

Situated on 4 acres, the 88,000 square foot building will boast a total of 104 apartments with 72 dedicated to assisted living and 32 for memory care.

The community will feature studio and 1 bedroom accommodations paired with resort-style amenities including a senior-focused gym, all-day dining, dog park, garden courtyards, entertainment spaces, and waterfront views, as well as secure outdoor areas with life stations for memory care residents.

The community will be equipped with advanced sensor systems, health monitoring systems for alerting staff, and an electronic medical record system. Referring to the technology Benjamin commented, "to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, and peace of mind for their families, we employ state-of-the-art technologies in addition to our wonderful care and programming staff to deliver a uniquely care-free lifestyle."

The project is part of a new relationship with Home Communities and Reichman International Realty Advisors. "Partnering with Home Communities to introduce our senior living lifestyle to Royal Palm Beach is a great opportunity," according to Benjamin who is excited about the future growth of Validus and the Inspired Living brand. In addition to Royal Palm Beach, Validus, Fortress Ventures and Jimmy Holloway from Home Communities will also be breaking ground on a similar project in Del Ray Beach by year-end.

Home Communities' Jimmy Holloway shares the sentiment stating, "Validus has a proven track record as an operator of these luxury communities. We are looking forward to more great things to come."

A sales trailer is expected to be onsite starting in December for prospective residents and their families to inquire in-person. Validus estimates that the doors will be opened for the first tours as early as July 2020 with an anticipated grand opening for the community in late summer or early fall of 2020.

For more details about the new community visit inspiredliving.care/inspired-living-at-royal-palm-beach, or call 813-330-2660.

Inspired Living is an upscale brand of senior living communities specializing in independent, assisted living and memory care services throughout the Southeast United States. Validus is an owner, operator and third-party manager of Senior Living communities throughout the Southeast and is based in Tampa Fl.

