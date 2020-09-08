Valisure and Cabinet Announce a Partnership for Certification of Over-The-Counter Products

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valisure and Cabinet announced a partnership to bring Valisure's independent chemical analysis and certification to Cabinet's range of product offerings. Through this partnership, Valisure will chemically batch-test and certify over-the-counter medications and healthcare products available to Cabinet's customers. Analysis of Cabinet products by Valisure will include testing for a variety of important safety and quality metrics.

The mission of both Valisure and Cabinet is to provide consumers with increased transparency into an otherwise opaque pharmaceutical industry. Consumers should know more about what is in their medications and have confidence in the safety and quality of everything they put into or use on their bodies.

Given the recent sharp increase in recalls of hand sanitizers, Cabinet has prioritized Valisure's product testing for hand sanitizer and will soon expand this testing to include various over-the-counter medicines. The first product recalls for hand sanitizers began in June 2020 due to contamination with methanol, a chemical which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin as well as life-threatening when ingested. Through the partnership on these, and a growing number of other certified products, Valisure and Cabinet are reinforcing their commitment to preventing the distribution of products that could be potentially harmful to consumers.

"Valisure's mission of helping to ensure quality, safety, and transparency in medications is well aligned with Cabinet who deeply values these critical aspects for all their products," said David Light, Founder and CEO of Valisure. "It is important that consumers have increased visibility into the products that they use, particularly when it comes to medications and healthcare. We see our partnership with Cabinet as a great example of Valisure being able to bring critically needed independent chemical analysis into the broader healthcare ecosystem and to as many individuals as possible."

"Cabinet was founded on honesty, quality, and innovation. Not all generic medicines are created equal. Through independent chemical analysis, we confidently demonstrate to customers that Cabinet products and manufacturing are world-class quality," said Russell Gong, Co-founder and Head of Product & Brand of Cabinet. "Our partnership with Valisure is a critical investment for the safety of our customers and their families. We want them to feel confident in the medications that they use. It is our hope that the larger healthcare industry recognizes the value of independent quality testing and we encourage others to do the same."

About Valisure

Valisure's core mission is to independently analyze the chemistry of medications before they reach consumers and deliver that transparency and visible quality assurance to patients, doctors, and the broader healthcare ecosystem. Valisure accomplishes this mission through its own online pharmacy as well as partnerships with healthcare stakeholders engaged in patient care. In response to rising concerns about counterfeit medications, generics, and overseas manufacturing, Valisure's team of Harvard- and Yale-trained scientists developed proprietary analytical technologies to screen out poor-quality batches. Every medication or healthcare product Valisure analyzes comes with a certificate of analysis listing important chemical properties of the samples analyzed at Valisure's lab. Valisure has ISO 17025 accreditation and is DEA and FDA registered. For more information, please visit www.valisure.com and or follow @Valisure on Twitter.

About Cabinet

Cabinet is the healthcare company for the modern consumer with a mission to deliver a curated, informative, and environmentally sustainable medicine experience. Cabinet sells a range of over-the-counter medicines, essential health products and personal protection equipment, and personalizes its products in "Cabinet kits" curated to help families and businesses navigate upcoming seasons and the broader COVID public health environment. Founded by Achal Patel and Russ Gong, Cabinet's team has established unique customer feedback loops for on-going innovation and product development. For more information, please visit us at www.wearecabinet.com or @wearecabinet on Instagram. For press interest please email [email protected].

SOURCE Valisure

Related Links

http://www.valisure.com

