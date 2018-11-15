Valisure And Capital Rx Announce A Partnership Focused On Increasing Quality Assurance In The Pharmaceutical Industry

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valisure, the first online Analytical Pharmacy, and Capital Rx, a next generation pharmacy benefits manager overseeing self-insured prescription benefit plans for employers, unions, and government entities, announced today a partnership that gives Capital Rx's members access to Valisure's chemically batch-validated medications.

Through this agreement, Capital Rx's customers will have the ability to purchase medications directly from Valisure, the only pharmacy in the U.S. that performs chemical analysis on every batch of medication it sells. This oversight is particularly important now that roughly 90% of the prescription market is comprised of generics, which regularly contend with drug recalls. Valisure delivers medications that come with an easy-to-read certificate of analysis specifying important chemical properties analyzed at Valisure's lab located in Yale Science Park.

"The prescription drug industry is the only retail market immune from strong consumer demands for transparency and recognizable quality. At Valisure, we believe that you have a right to know more about your meds than just that they came in an orange bottle and have a number printed on them," said David Light, CEO and Founder of Valisure. "Capital Rx shares our mission to put the needs of patients first by delivering increased quality assurance direct to consumers."

"In Valisure, Capital Rx has found a likeminded partner that identified flaws in the existing system but also delivers the vision and technology required to advance the industry," stated Joseph Alexander, COO of Capital Rx. "Through this partnership, Capital Rx provides customers with a valuable service and reinforces our commitment to innovation."

About Valisure

Valisure is the first online Analytical Pharmacy to chemically batch-validate medications and is committed to ensuring the safety, quality and consistency of the medications it delivers to consumers. In response to rising concerns about counterfeit medications, generics and overseas manufacturing, Valisure has developed proprietary analytical technology that is used to screen out poor-quality batches. Every prescription Valisure ships comes with a certificate of analysis listing important chemical properties analyzed at Valisure's lab. Founded by a team of Harvard- and Yale-trained scientists, Valisure strives to bring consumers the utmost quality, consistency and transparency in medications. Valisure has ISO 17025 accreditation and is DEA and FDA registered. For more information, please visit www.valisure.com or follow @Valisure on Twitter.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a next generation pharmacy benefits manager, overseeing prescription benefit plans on behalf of employers, unions, and government entities. Determined to transform an outdated model, Capital Rx allocates its resources to building an infrastructure that puts the power of a PBM into the hands of the payer. Through our platform approach, Capital Rx delivers data-driven insights and actionable strategies that reduce costs or improve outcomes in addition to attentive service that improves customer satisfaction. Our commitment to innovation is just one reason Capital Rx is the fastest growing PBM in the United States. For more information, please visit www.cap-rx.com.

