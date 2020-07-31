Valkyrie and Actuarial Risk Management Establish Strategic Alliance to Elevate its Actuarial Service Offerings through Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie, a science-driven consulting firm that solves organizational and global challenges through AI and machine learning, and Actuarial Risk Management (ARM), a full-service global actuarial consultancy, today announced that they have formed a strategic alliance. ARM and Valkyrie's collaboration brings actuaries and data scientists together for a first-of-its-kind advisory team built to penetrate data using advanced learning capabilities, offering customers a competitive advantage and a better means of assessing risk.

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, risk management has become an increasingly important priority for businesses worldwide as they look to protect their employees, estimate impact and avoid serious financial losses. Austin companies Valkyrie and ARM will jointly offer clients a new view toward data forensics and predictive analytics that are informed by an actuarial perspective and coupled with data scientist-led bespoke models.

"This new alliance strengthens our worldwide market presence by combining ARM's strong actuarial team with Valkyrie's deep knowledge of data science and machine learning," said Corwin (Cory) Zass, Founder and Principal at ARM, who recently spoke in a webinar about machine learning and the future impact COVID-19 will have on the life markets. "ARM's focus on the future of actuarial consulting is the driving force behind our desire to join forces with other progressive, leading-edge companies with complementary skill sets."

"This is a great opportunity for us to collaborate with ARM and find new and innovative ways data and science can solve business problems and create actuarial solutions," said Charlie Burgoyne, Founder and CEO at Valkyrie. "Together we can help businesses manage their risk more efficiently and increase revenue."

For more information about Valkyrie and ARM, visit their websites at www.valkyrie.ai and www.actrisk.com.

About ARM:

Formed in 2006, Actuarial Risk Management, Ltd. (ARM) is an independent member of the BDO Alliance and a strategic advisory and audit support partner to several Top 30 accounting firms and their respective clients. The Austin-based full-service actuarial consultancy continues to build on the business model that breaks-away from the silo mentality and now accounts for over 75 consulting actuaries across the globe. ARM and its team share a single vision: bring highly tenured actuaries to customers without the high costs typically associated with larger consultancies. ARM offers the same services as the larger actuarial consulting firms and covers the same range of specialties across the insurance and self-insurance markets (life, casualty, healthcare), along with the complete gamut of employee benefits – both retirement/pension and wellness. For more Information, visit www.actrisk.com.

About Valkyrie:

Founded in 2017 in Austin, Texas, Valkyrie is a science-driven consulting firm that aims to solve organizational and global challenges through AI and machine learning. Leveraging research and expertise from their team of top data scientists and strategists, Valkyrie develops custom machine learning solutions that help organizations make challenging business decisions, optimize efficiencies, and automate tedious processes. By extracting meaningful insights from proprietary data, Valkyrie can assist organizations of all sizes and industries in cutting costs, increasing revenue, lowering risk and engaging more effectively with their customers. For more information about Valkyrie's products and services visit www.valkyrie.ai .

SOURCE Valkyrie

