Vallarta Supermarkets Donates $130,000 To Local Education And Community Development Organizations

SYLMAR, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallarta Supermarkets, a Southern California-based, independently-owned supermarket chain announced Wednesday that it will donate $130,000 to various non-profit organizations. Donations will support youth education in the communities Vallarta stores serve.

The donations will be made through Vallarta Supermarket's Gonzalez Family Foundation to educational institutions, scholarship foundations and grassroots organizations working to benefit communities across Vallarta's 50-store footprint in Southern California, the San Joaquin Valley and the Central Coast. The Foundation has a history of investing in the promise of tomorrow's leaders, and their gifts will enable these organizations to continue their support of California's diverse youth.

Vallarta Supermarkets was founded in 1985, and with hard work, perseverance, and a loyal customer base, the company has grown into one of the largest and most successful independent supermarket chains in the country. The Founders' immigrant roots are a source of inspiration to many immigrants from all over the world who strive to contribute to their adopted country.

The gifts totaling $130,000 will go to the following organizations in California:

California State University, Northridge Alumni Association

Alumni Association Southeast Fresno Economic Development Foundation

El Concilio, Oxnard

Youth Leaders Education Foundation, Bakersfield

Allan Hancock Community College, Santa Maria

Southwestern Community College , National City

, Antelope Valley College , Lancaster

, Victor Valley College , Victorville

, TELACU Education Foundation, Los Angeles

MAOF Delano Child Care Center

Education and Leadership Foundation, Fresno

College of the Canyons , Santa Clarita

, Pierce College , San Fernando Valley

, San Fernando Valley Los Angeles Mission College , Sylmar

, Whittier College , Whittier

About Vallarta Supermarkets: Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has grown to a total of 50 stores throughout different counties in California (Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange and Fresno). The Gonzalez family has adhered to their strong work ethic and has made it part of their company culture ensuring that all their team members; more than 8,000, strive for excellence in customer service.

