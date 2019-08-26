Valley Irrigation to Launch Valley 365 Crop Management Platform in Early 2020

Valley 365 combines the best features of existing Valley technology into one easy-to-use interface for single sign-on access to complete connected crop management. With functionality from key solutions like AgSense ® , Valley Scheduling™, Valley ® Variable Rate Irrigation (VRI) and Valley Insights™, it's a true command center that connects growers to their fields.

"The ability to access the tried-and-true Valley technology with one single sign-on is a major benefit in itself," says Andy Carritt, Vice President, Product Development for Valley Irrigation. "And the real value of this end-to-end platform is that it gives growers greater efficiency, helps them make smarter business decisions and is built to support future advancements in precision irrigation."

Valley 365 also offers:

Greater efficiency – Existing applications will seamlessly integrate, allowing growers to use a single sign-on to access all solutions.

– Existing applications will seamlessly integrate, allowing growers to use a single sign-on to access all solutions. Accessibility – This end-to-end cloud-based platform offers growers a simpler, more intuitive user experience, anytime and anywhere.

– This end-to-end cloud-based platform offers growers a simpler, more intuitive user experience, anytime and anywhere. Intelligence – Growers can leverage equipment, environmental and agronomic data more effectively, in real time.

– Growers can leverage equipment, environmental and agronomic data more effectively, in real time. Scalability – This innovative software solution will enable our growers to add features effortlessly, and is customizable based on their changing needs.

– This innovative software solution will enable our growers to add features effortlessly, and is customizable based on their changing needs. Security – Built upon the latest cloud-based technology, it provides unlimited data storage, offers enhanced support capability and is extremely secure.

"At Valley, we invest in technology because we are invested in our growers," Carritt says, "and Valley 365 streamlines the core applications they know and trust, supported by the strength of our industry-best structures and dealer network."

To see more of what Valley 365 has to offer, visit Valley Irrigation at the Farm Progress Show (Aug. 27-29), Husker Harvest Days (Sept. 10-12) and Sunbelt Ag Expo (Oct. 20-22).

About Valley Irrigation

Valley Irrigation founded the center pivot irrigation industry in 1954, and our brand is the worldwide leader in sales, service, quality and innovation. With historical sales of more than 250,000 center pivots and linears, Valmont-built equipment annually irrigates approximately 25 million acres (10 million hectares) around the world. We remain dedicated to providing innovative, precision irrigation solutions now and into the future.

