Valley Perinatal Services (VPS) Announces New Company Leadership

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Perinatal Services (VPS) today announced that it has hired Pamela Young as CEO and named Dr. Ravindu Gunatilake as Medical Director. The organizational change is designed to further accelerate the growth of Valley Perinatal and free up founders Berkeley Geddes and Dr. John Elliott to focus on all medical companies in their healthcare private equity portfolio.

"From the beginning our success has been tied directly to the amazing people who have become part of our VPS family, our corporate culture and our senior leadership," said Berkeley Geddes, co-founder of VPS and now CEO of Mitro Health Ventures, a private equity firm of which VPS is a part. "We are excited for Valley Perinatal to continue to benefit from the unique experience and talent Pam and Ravi bring to the organization."

Pam Young has spent 40 years in healthcare administration, leadership and practice management with expertise in operations, startups, billing, coding, auditing, compliance, financial performance, business development and diversification, and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, Young served as Corporate VP of North America for a $15B international healthcare company.

"I am honored and excited to lead Valley Perinatal Services at this time in its history," said Young. "The diverse leadership background of our team helps us deliver outstanding patient experiences, promote evidence-based clinical care and facilitate the IHI's Triple Aim in driving healthcare value along with improved outcomes. The company is well positioned for continued success as we offer innovative, best-in-class solutions to address the current healthcare challenges in women's maternal-fetal and obstetrical care."

Dr. Ravi Gunatilake will take over as Medical Director of Valley Perinatal Services, replacing Dr. John Elliott who now serves as Chief Medical Officer of Mitro Health Ventures. Dr. Gunatilake has extensive experience in the protocols advanced by Dr. Elliott and continues to play an instrumental role in sustainably decreasing premature births at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center where he leads as Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM) Medical Director. Dr. Gunatilake joined Valley in May 2015 after serving as Medical Director of Obstetrical Services at the University of Oklahoma where he was recognized for improving obstetrical quality and safety. Dr. Gunatilake became a partner in Valley in 2017 after holding various leadership roles, including Senior Management Team member and Obstetrical Research Director.

"We work collaboratively as a team at Valley Perinatal, attracting the best and brightest talent and training them on implementing advanced care pathways leading to optimal, cost-effective outcomes," said Dr. Gunatilake. "Valley has established its reputation from the lifelong success of Dr. John Elliott and the business expertise of Berkeley Geddes. It is an honor to build on this foundation and continue to improve the lives of mothers and babies in Arizona."

About Valley Perinatal Services

Valley Perinatal is a maternal-fetal medicine practice dedicated to reducing pre-term delivery and creating the best possible outcomes for high-risk expectant mothers. Led by Pam Young, CEO and Dr. Ravi Gunatilake, Medical Director, and staffed by experienced maternal-fetal medicine specialists, nurse practitioners, and ultrasound sonographers, Valley Perinatal cares for pregnant women with high-risk complications, co-managing them alongside their obstetricians. This approach has led to higher gestational age deliveries, decreased NICU admissions and hospital stays for babies. Valley Perinatal provides genetic counseling, in-utero procedures, obstetric ultrasound and diagnostics. Obstetricians trust Valley to coach them through high-risk pregnancies to a successful outcome. For more information, visit www.valleyperinatal.com.

SOURCE Valley Perinatal Services

Related Links

http://www.valleyperinatal.com

