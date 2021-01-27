Valley Republic Bancorp Reports Record Earnings and Growth for 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights for the Year Ended 2020 Compared to the Year Ended 2019:

Net income before tax increased 49.1% to $17.2 million

Net income after tax increased 28.7% to $12.5 million or $2.99 per share

or per share Total assets increased 31.6% to $1.236 billion

Deposits increased 30.8% to $1.084 billion

Loans increased 35.9% to $849 million

Shareholder equity increased 22.6% to $95 million

Book value increased to $22.55 per share

per share Return on average assets increased to 1.12%

Return on average equity increased to 14.86%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12/31/2020: 10.45% (well capitalized)

Overview:

The Company performed at an exceptionally high level in 2020. The Valley Republic team was able to generate a strong return for our shareholders, demonstrate our unwavering commitment to the communities we serve and safely grow the balance sheet in the face of uncertain economic times. The Bank recognized the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic early on and took every possible measure to ensure the small business community had access to all government-sponsored support programs; the team took an unconventional approach by offering these programs to both existing and non-customers. The intentional focus on supporting our local community has resulted in a significant increase in net new relationships. The Bank opened 1,110 new accounts and onboarded well over 100 net new business relationships during 2020.

The Bank also worked closely with existing borrowers who were impacted by the shelter in place mandate, by providing customized loan modifications, depending on individual borrower needs. In total, the Bank processed $76 million in loan deferments. As of the year ended 2020, only three loans totaling $3.9 million remained under some form of deferment; all three loans are secured by 1st Deeds of Trust with LTV estimates of less than 60%. The Bank suffered no loan losses.

Impaired and nonperforming assets at the year ended December 31, 2020 were $4.3 million, or .17%, of the Bank's core loan balance and remained stable and unchanged since the 3rd quarter ended September 30th. The impaired loans are secured by 1st Deeds of Trust with no calculated expected loss. The Bank added $2.3 million to its Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") during the year. Its ALLL year-end balance of $10.6MM represented 1.25% of total loans outstanding (including Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, and 1.58% of its core loan balance.

Jack Smith, Chief Credit Officer stated, "We feel very positive about the performance and trajectory of our loan portfolio. The Bank's historically strong underwriting proved itself during a very difficult economic environment. Delinquencies, special mention and substandard loans, impaired and non-performing assets, and loan modification deferrals are all at low levels and have been fully addressed. Throughout 2020, the Bank has continued to emphasize credit underwriting, while adding to lending staff and further strengthening risk management procedures. We have achieved broader geographic and industry diversification and increased our loan loss reserve in relation to total loans as a mitigant to further economic downturn or long-term stresses."

Financial Performance

The Company reported net income before taxes of $4.8 million for the 4th quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. The Company reported net income after tax for the 4th quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $3.5 million, compared to $2.4 million for the 4th quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 43.6%. Lower deposit costs, significant loan growth, and a modest increase in service charge and other non-interest income were the primary drivers of the significant increase in earnings. The 4th quarter ended December 31, 2020 results represented basic earnings per share of $0.83, compared to $0.59 for the same quarter last year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported pre-tax income of $17.2 million compared to $11.5 million in the same period last year, an increase of $5.7 million, or 49.1%. Net income after tax for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $12.5 million compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 28.7%. The full year results represented basic earnings per share of $2.99, compared to $2.36 one year ago. It should be noted the Company's effective tax rate for 2020 was 27% compared to 15.4% for the same time period last year. The lower tax rate in 2019 was related to the exercise of stock options.

Geraud Smith, President and CEO stated, "2020 provided Valley Republic Bank an opportunity to live out our commitment to our customers, shareholders, employees and the communities we serve. I am so proud of our team for their dedication and hard work and I am truly grateful to our loyal customers and shareholders for their continued trust in our organization."

Growth

Total assets for the year ended December 31st, 2020 were $1.236 billion, which represents a year over year increase of $297 million, or 31.6%. Total deposits increased $255 million, or 30.8%, ending the year at $1.084 billion. Total loans were $849 million as of December 31, 2020, which represents a year over year increase of $224 million, or 35.9%. The Bank's PPP loan balance at December 31st, 2020 was $178 million, down from its peak of $212 million earlier in the year. The reduction in the PPP loan balance is the result of the Bank obtaining loan forgiveness on behalf of its borrowers through the Small Business Administration. Even though much of the Bank's efforts in 2020 were focused on helping its borrowers through various government-sponsored programs, the Bank did achieve year over year core loan growth of 7.4%, or $46.1 million.

Eugene Voiland, Chairman of the Board of Directors added, "Looking back, one cannot really describe how tumultuous 2020 was. Our Bank employees, our Board and our customers demonstrated a remarkable resilience to get through this year as well as we did. The extraordinary support and feedback we received from our customers and many others are the result of Valley Republic's unwavering commitment to the community. There will be challenges ahead, but we will be prepared to meet them."

About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Bancorp is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Valley Republic Bank is an insured, state-chartered, non-member bank of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is in its thirteenth year of operation, having been established in 2009. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield, one full- service banking office in Delano, and a loan production office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.

Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary

Balance Sheet

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019







ASSETS













Cash and Due From Banks $ 10,735

$ 15,776 Federal Funds Sold & Interest-Bearing Deposits in Banks 129,991

90,533 Total Cash and Equivalents 140,726

106,309







Debt Securities 212,317

174,461







Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs 849,226

624,768 Allowance for Loan losses (10,624)

(8,348) Net Loans 838,602

616,420







Premises and Equipment 6,948

7,839 Bank Owned Life Insurance 13,264

10,714 Interest Receivable and Other Assets 24,153

23,342







TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,236,010

$ 939,085















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities













Deposits





Noninterest-Bearing $ 381,733

$ 288,387 Interest-Bearing 702,140

540,407 Total Deposits 1,083,873

828,794







Short-Term FHLB Borrowing 5,000

- Long-Term Debt, Net of Placement Costs 39,371

19,705 Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities 12,652

13,002 Total Liabilities 1,140,896

861,501







Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock, no Par Value 48,530

47,645 Additional Paid-in Capital 808

726 Retained Earnings 42,143,000

29,612 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 3,633,000

(399) Total Shareholders' Equity 95,114

77,584







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,236,010

$ 939,085







Book Value per Share $ 22.55

$ 18.59

Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary

Income Statement

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.) Quarters Ended December 31,

Year to Date Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 INTEREST INCOME













Loans (Including Fees and Costs) $ 9,206

$ 7,405

$ 32,835

$ 28,555 Debt Securities 1,038

1,083

3,696

3,740 Other 27

366

353

1,841 Total Interest Income 10,271

8,854

36,884

34,136















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits 420

1,447

2,510

6,414 Other 550

300

1,586

909 Total Interest Expense 970

1,747

4,096

7,323















Net Interest Income 9,301

7,107

32,788

26,813 Provision For Loan Losses 600

369

2,275

1,404 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 8,701

6,738

30,513

25,409















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Service Charges and Fees on Deposits 183

147

660

510 Other Non-Interest Income 518

490

1,768

1,422 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Securities 22

-

1,111

489 Total Non-Interest Income 723

637

3,539

2,421















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and Employee Benefits 2,801

2,614

10,016

10,342 Occupancy & Equipment 501

455

1,939

1,737 Other 1,296

954

4,931

4,240 Total Non-Interest Expense 4,598

4,023

16,886

16,319















Income Before Taxes 4,826

3,352

17,166

11,511 Income Taxes 1,312

905

4,636

1,774















NET INCOME $ 3,514

$ 2,447

$ 12,530

$ 9,737















Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.83

$ 0.59

$ 2.99

$ 2.36

















Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

