ValleyML to Host "AI Expo 2021", a Three-Day Virtual and Global Conference on October 12-14, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence ( ValleyML.ai ) will host AI Expo 2021 on October 12-14. This three-day virtual event is expected to draw 5000+ attendees. Register here for "Super-Early-Bird" tickets by Sep 17th to receive 40% discounts.

AI Expo 2021 features top AI technical and business leaders from organizations such as Nvidia, Amazon Web Services (AWS), SAP, Accenture, SAS, UL, and more. The conference's online platform will deliver all sessions, provide live Q&A, the conference agenda, and the list of speakers and attendees. It will also enable virtual meet-ups with other attendees, speakers, and sponsors.

Sponsors of AI Expo 2021 include Platinum sponsor Habana Labs and Gold sponsors Efinix, Lattice Semiconductor, Mindbody, and Think Silicon.

ValleyML is a cross-industry community for advancing AI to empower people with a global outreach of close to 200,000 professionals.

"ValleyML AI Expo 2021 is where leaders and innovators meet to share insights, provide inspiration, and network with stakeholders," said Dr. Kiran Gunnam, a Distinguished Engineer at Western Digital, who is volunteering as a General Chair for AI Expo 2021. "The conference program has been carefully designed by several industry experts who volunteered their time in serving on the conference committee and utilized their industry connections and subject expertise."

According to Marc Mar-Yohana, the Conference Program Chair for AI Expo 2021, a healthcare executive developing AI-enabled technologies: "We are thrilled to host this exclusive event. A combination of 8 industry tracks is designed to connect the global AI industry experts and provide very timely topics, and insightful speakers and discussions." For more information or to register, visit https://www.valleyml.ai

