Valmark Financial Group Adds MassMutual To Its Line-Up Of Preferred Insurance Partners

AKRON, Ohio, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmark Financial Group today announced it would be adding Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) to its list of preferred insurance carrier partners. The new partnership will allow Valmark Member Firms access to MassMutual's entire insurance product portfolio in all 50 states, including Whole Life, Guaranteed Universal Life, Term Life, Disability and Variable Universal Life. MassMutual's extensive product line-up will allow Valmark Member Firms more options when customizing unique solutions for their clients' needs.

"With the number of uninsured and underinsured families across the U.S. today, we are excited to partner with a highly-rated mutual company like MassMutual that has deep roots in the life insurance industry and has shown dedicated value and consistency to policyholders," said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman and CEO at Valmark Financial Group. "It's more important than ever that our firms have access to strong, stable carriers committed to policyholders for the long run, like MassMutual who recently marked its 170th year in business."

MassMutual's decision to enter the independent distribution space allows select independent financial services firms like Valmark to now offer its insurance products. Through MassMutual Strategic Distributors, firms have access to an experienced team that understands this market and progressive technology for improving the advisor and client experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with MassMutual as they establish a strategic distribution channel in the independent space," said Chris Bottaro, SVP, Insurance at Valmark Financial Group. "They are leaders in distribution, advanced sales, underwriting, new business and client service. The team that has been assembled to serve our market is impressive because they understand our business model, including the unique needs of independent financial professionals and the clients we serve together. More so, we have established relationships with many of their team members, some of which date back many years, which will help us hit the ground running."

Dominic Blue, head of MassMutual Strategic Distributors, added, "Valmark's values-based culture and philosophy of doing what is right for policyholders aligns with ours and makes them a good fit with the narrow target market of small independent firms we are choosing to do business with as part of our expanded distribution strategy."

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $50 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark's affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $6 billion in assets under management, including approximately $2.5 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

