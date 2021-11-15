Valmet included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index among the world's sustainability leaders

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the eighth consecutive year. The company was listed both in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices. The total number of companies included this year in the DJSI World for 2021-2022 is 322.

The inclusion is a one indicator showing that Valmet has progressed well with its Sustainability360º agenda emphasizing continuous improvement of even more sustainable business practices. The role of sustainability work at Valmet is to support growth, reduce risks and enable cost savings.

Dow Jones Sustainability Index evaluates companies' ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) performance. This year, the ranking focused even more on companies' climate strategies, and on the assessment and management of the climate-related risks.

"I am very proud of Valmet's success in receiving recognitions for being one of the most sustainable companies in the world. The consecutive inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index shows our systematic progress in sustainability, as continuous improvement is the key criteria in the ranking. Our consistent work has really paid off, and I have been happy to see our employees' commitment to integrate sustainability into our business processes. I want to thank all Valmeteers participating in this work around the world," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Valmet's sustainability agenda focuses on five core areas: sustainable supply chain; health, safety and environment; people and performance; sustainable solutions, and corporate citizenship.

In 2021, Valmet has also received other sustainability acknowledgements, such as S&P Global SAM's annual Sustainability Yearbook and highest rankings in Ecovadis sustainability assessment and MSCI ESG Ratings.

About the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI is a sustainability index family, which includes the global sustainability leaders across industries. The company inclusion is based on a best-in-class approach, which means that the indices only include the top-ranked companies within each industry. The index serves as a benchmark for investors, who are committed to ethical investing and review companies' ESG performance as part of their analyses.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

