Valmet receives a repeat order for a tissue production line from Eczacibasi Consumer Products in Turkey

HELSINKI, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eczacibasi Consumer Products has chosen Valmet as the supplier for their new tissue line, which will be installed at the company's Manisa Plant in Turkey. The new Valmet Advantage DCT 200TS line, including stock-preparation, automation and Focus rewinder will support the company's rapid growth in global tissue paper markets.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet has also previously delivered an Advantage DCT 200 tissue line to Eczacibasi Consumer Products' Manisa mill, started up in 2015.

"We have worked with Valmet during the recent years, and our previous successful project convinced us that Valmet is among the best companies in the market. Valmet's technology will undoubtedly add value to our business and support our growth plans," says Erdem Ülkümen, Operations Director of Eczacibasi Consumer Products.

"We are honored to receive the second order from Eczacibasi and happy to continue the successful collaboration established in the previous project. The Advantage DCT 200 line is a reliable and highly efficient technology for production of high-quality tissue, proven by more than 100 sold machines in the past 15 years," says Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Valmet.

Technical information

The delivery will comprise of a complete tissue production line featuring Valmet stock preparation systems and an Advantage DCT 200TS tissue machine. The machine is equipped with an OptiFlo headbox, Advantage ViscoNip press with BlackBelt and Yankee cast cylinder with Advantage AirCap hood as well as a Focus rewinder.

Furthermore, the delivery will include an extensive Valmet DNA Automation System with process controls, machine controls, drive controls and machine condition monitoring. Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS) with IQ Scanner, IQ Fiber measurement, MD Controls and IQ Dilution profiler with CD Control ensure high end-product quality. The delivery also includes Valmet IQ Web Inspection System (WIS) for quick and detailed web defect analysis. Complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

The tissue machine will have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min. The new line will provide high-quality facial, napkin, toilet and towel grades for consumer and commercial use. The raw material of the new line will be virgin fiber. The production line is optimized to save energy and to enhance final product quality.

About Eczacibasi Consumer Products

Eczacibasi Consumer Products is one of Turkey's largest personal care companies with pioneering tissue paper brands. The company offered Turkish consumers their first modern tissue paper products in 1970 under its flagship brand Selpak. Eczacibasi Consumer Products also has the Solo, Silen, Viva, Servis and Selpak Professional brands. Eczacibasi Consumer Products is part of the Eczacibasi Group.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jan Erikson, Vice President, Sales, Valmet, tel. +46 70 517 14 90

Björn Magnus, Sales Manager, Valmet, tel. +46 703 17 79 83

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-receives-a-repeat-order-for-a-tissue-production-line-from-eczacibasi-consumer-products-in-tur,c3386860

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/valmet-advantage-dct200,c2937039 Valmet Advantage DCT200

SOURCE Valmet Oyj