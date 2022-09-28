Valmet to supply a coated board making line to a customer in the Asia-Pacific region

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a coated board making line with automation and Industrial Internet solutions as well as spare parts and consumables packages to one of its customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The board making line with high productivity will produce folding coated board grades of premium quality.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 140–180 million.

"The customer wanted to have a high-capacity board making line with state-of-art technology ensuring energy and water efficient production, top quality end-products and low operating costs. This order is a continuation of several successful projects together with the customer during the past decades," says Petri Paukkunen, Area President, Asia Pacific Area at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a high-speed coated board making line from approach flow system and headboxes to reel and winders. In addition, the delivery includes a wide range of automation and Industrial Internet solutions as well as comprehensive spare parts and consumables packages.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

