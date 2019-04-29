Valmont Coatings Wins Four Excellence in Hot-Dip Galvanizing Awards

The AGA competition included 15 categories with nearly 100 impressive projects from galvanizers around the world. An independent panel of architects and engineers reviews submissions and selects award recipients. The winning Valmont submissions include:

The coveted "Lifetime Achievement" award is bestowed on galvanizing projects successfully installed and in service for at least 15 years. Valmont Calwest Galvanizing in Long Beach, California, received this award for its submission of The Walter Pyramid. This 20-year-old landmark and indoor multipurpose sports arena is located on the Long Beach State University campus. Its structural integrity is protected by hot-dip galvanized steel.

In the "Original Equipment Manufacturing" category, Valmont Tampa Galvanizing in Tampa, Florida, won for its submission of JJ's Waste & Recycling. This project is an innovative design utilizing galvanized steel for industrial waste management.

The "Duplex Systems" award category is for projects that utilize a duplex system of paint over galvanized steel. Valmont Oklahoma Galvanizing in Claremore, Oklahoma, won for its submission of the Gathering Place. This three-level, 21,000 square foot structure offers a boathouse and boatlift facility, as well as a restaurant, activity hall and administrative office center for the Gathering Place Park.

Valmont Empire Galvanizing in Chicago, Illinois, won in the "Transportation" category with its submission of Chicago Transit Authority's 95th Street Red Line Terminal. The 95th/Dan Ryan station is a critical piece of CTA's Red Line, which connects Chicago's South Side communities to job centers throughout the region.

Rick Cornish, Group President of Valmont Global Coatings, commented, "Valmont Coatings is honored to have been recognized with these four Excellence in Hot-Dip Galvanizing awards. The projects highlight the longevity, sustainability and low lifecycle cost of hot-dip galvanizing for our world's critical infrastructure."

About Valmont Coatings

Valmont Coatings is the industry leader in hot-dip galvanizing and applied coating services. It offers corrosion protection for a variety of metal products, bolstering their durability, lifespan and aesthetic value. Valmont Coatings operates a global network of 37 facilities, in seven countries, with 2,100 employees to provide customers with high quality protection and technical expertise.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

SOURCE Valmont Industries, Inc.