Valmont Industries AgTech Summit Tackles Worldwide Issues

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure and irrigation equipment for agriculture, spearheaded a collaborative, first-of-its-kind, global-scale AgTech Summit on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

Featured speakers focused on global agricultural trade and agro-technology critical to achieving global synergies for water sustainability. Among them were Valmont Industries, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen G. Kaniewski, Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, as well as representatives from Netafim, the Daugherty Water for Food Foundation and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture. Members of the Israeli Consulate to the Midwest, Israeli Export Institute, and Israeli Ministry of Agriculture emphasized the importance of using technological solutions to overcome agriculture challenges, from water conservation to shortages in farm labor.

As the world population continues to grow, water conservation is key to the future of agriculture. Valmont Industries, Inc., the parent company of Valley® Irrigation, believes it will take a worldwide effort to ensure its good stewardship. They view this Summit as key to developing global collaborations and partnerships between Midwest-based technology and the forward-thinking Israeli community.

"Israeli companies already work with the Silicon Valley in California, but they have been slow to work in the heartland," says Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valmont Industries, Inc. "Israel has become a leader in the advancement of agricultural technology development, and with our global leadership in precision irrigation technologies, it's only fitting we are putting our heads together to improve the 'crop per drop' to make better use of our water. We hope our partnership will grow, so when our friends in Israel think of agro-technology, they will come to the Silicon Prairie."

"Israel has had to figure out how to overcome a water shortage, low precipitation, and many different climates and soil types," said Dr. Michal Levy, Senior Deputy Director – General, Agricultural Innovation from the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture. "Israel invests a lot in research and development, and there is a real entrepreneurial spirit in the hi-tech industry, which translates to agro-technology. We are very excited to take part in an event like this with an agro-technology leader like Valmont."

Afternoon Showcase Sessions gave attendees the opportunity to learn about a variety of agro-technologies from nine Israeli companies who are expanding their businesses to benefit growers in both countries.

Deputy Manager and Agronomist from the Israel Export Institute Agrotechnology Sector Noa Isralowitz arranged to bring Israeli companies to Valmont for the Showcase. "Any time we can introduce these Israeli companies to an industry leader like Valmont, we are doing well," she said. "Some of these companies are well-established, but we have quite a few startups here, too."

"Valley Irrigation is constantly working to raise the standards in irrigation technology," said Leonard M. Adams, Group President, Valmont Irrigation. "Working with Israel and other global leaders in agro-technology is one way we're doing that. By bringing some of the best minds in the world together, we are making agriculture more efficient and helping growers produce higher, more quality yields, all while conserving water and energy. It's a tall order, but together, we are making it happen."

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing highly engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. Its products for infrastructure serves highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

About Valley Irrigation

Valley Irrigation founded the center pivot irrigation industry in 1954, and our brand is the worldwide leader in sales, service, quality and innovation. With historical sales of more than 250,000 center pivots and linears, Valmont-built equipment annually irrigates approximately 25 million acres (10 million hectares) around the world. We remain dedicated to providing innovative, precision irrigation solutions now and into the future. For more information, please visit www.valleyirrigation.com

SOURCE Valmont Industries, Inc.