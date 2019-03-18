Valmont Industries Valley, Nebraska Site Closure

OMAHA, Neb., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) - This past week, many eastern Nebraska and western Iowa communities were directly impacted by significant flooding of local rivers and waterways.

On Friday morning, March 15, flood waters surrounded the Valmont manufacturing facility in Valley, Nebraska. This prompted a preemptive closure of the site to ensure the safety of employees, and has since resulted in continued closure through Wednesday, March 20. The facility will remain closed until it is determined to be safe for employees to return. The majority of the buildings on site have not been impacted and remain dry. The flooding has, however, resulted in the closure of major roads and highways surrounding the facility, making the campus inaccessible at this time.

The Company is working diligently to utilize manufacturing facilities in other regions around the U.S. to continue serving customers. The manufacturing facility in Columbus, Nebraska and the coatings facility in West Point, Nebraska were also impacted by the flooding, but have remained operational. Manufacturing operations in McCook and Waverly, Nebraska were unaffected and are operating as normal.

Valmont greatly appreciates the support of our business partners during this time. Additional communication will be shared as details become available.

About Valmont

Valmont is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improves farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service lives of steel and other metal products.

SOURCE Valmont Industries, Inc.