Valneva CEO Interview - Group Strategy (video)

Valneva

Jan 29, 2019, 09:38 ET

PARIS, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Valneva is a leading European biotech company specialized in innovative vaccines. Thomas Lingelbach, President & CEO of Valneva, comments on the Group's strategy.

Watch video interview and read transcript:  https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/valneva-group-strategy?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire 

Topics covered in the interview include: 

  • The Company
  • Main Sources of revenue
  • Clinical vaccine portofolio
  • Company evolution

About Valneva SE 

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 500 employees. More information is available at http://www.valneva.com .

