Valneva CEO Interview - Group Strategy (video)

Valneva is a leading European biotech company specialized in innovative vaccines. Thomas Lingelbach, President & CEO of Valneva, comments on the Group's strategy.

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 500 employees. More information is available at http://www.valneva.com .

