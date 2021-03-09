Valo Health Receives $110 Million In Funding From Koch Disruptive Technologies To Close Series B

BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health LLC (Valo), a technology company transforming the drug discovery and development process and seeking to accelerate the creation of life-changing drugs, today announced the final closing of its Series B at $300 million, including a $110 million investment from Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT). This brings the overall funding of Valo to over $450 million.

With this investment Valo will continue to scale its Opal Computational PlatformTM, the first-of-its-kind fully integrated end-to-end platform that combines machine learning-driven computational capabilities and patient data to develop first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic programs across major disease areas.

"We see Valo's strategy and approach to transforming drug discovery and development as highly disruptive to the industry. Their machine learning and data-centric technology solutions will bring significant value to patients and healthcare practitioners looking for more efficient and enhanced treatment options," said Chase Koch, President of Koch Disruptive Technologies. "The medtech and healthcare markets are currently undergoing dramatic change and accelerated transformation, and our investment in Valo is a testament not only to our belief in their mission but to the importance of this industry in general."

"We are reimagining the process of discovering and developing life-changing drugs in potentially half the time, at half the cost, and with fewer failures, and we are proud that KDT recognizes our paradigm-changing work," said David Berry, Valo founder and CEO. "This investment and their partnership will help us further scale and accelerate our goals and the Opal platform."

The proceeds from the Series B will support the continued discovery and development of therapeutic programs, further build-out the Opal Computational PlatformTM, working capital, and other general purposes. Using Opal, Valo scientists have been able to identify previously unsuspected associations between genetic markers and disease, which identify the specific changes in gene activity with an initial focus on oncology, neurodegenerative, and cardiovascular diseases.

David Berry will discuss Valo's approach and provide insights into several preclinical programs and the Opal platform at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 8 a.m. EST on March 9, 2021. Following the event, a replay of the Barclays webcast will be available on the Valo LinkedIn page .

About Valo

Valo Health, LLC (Valo) is a technology company that is using human-centric data and machine learning computation to transform the drug discovery and development process. As a digitally native company, Valo is the first to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational PlatformTM, a fully integrated, computational, end-to-end drug development platform, offers a unique approach to therapeutic development that enables Valo to advance a robust pipeline of candidates across cardiovascular disease, oncology, and neurodegeneration. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

About Koch Disruptive Technologies

Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) is a unique investment firm, focused on empowering founders to create a could-be world. KDT provides a flexible, multi-stage investment approach which includes both traditional venture and growth stages. We work with principled entrepreneurs who are building transformative companies, disrupting the status quo, and creating new platforms. KDT is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the world with $110 billion in revenue and operating in more than 70 countries. KDT helps its partners unlock their full potential by bringing Koch's capabilities and network to them, structuring unique capital solutions, and embracing a long-term, mutual benefit mindset. For more information, visit www.kochdisrupt.com .

