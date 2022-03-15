Valo Health to Present at Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company built focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, announced that its CEO and founder, David Berry, will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 17, 2022, at 11:20 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Valo website.

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com .

