Valor Adds Peter Milley and Ben Larrabee to Business Development Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , an asset management company specializing in mineral rights and accounting-based software solutions, has added Peter Milley and Ben Larrabee to the staff, where they will work together in supporting the company's business development efforts. Both Milley and Larrabee will primarily focus on showcasing the value of the company's services and proprietary mineral.tech ® software platform, designed to serve the needs of the organization's mineral management clients.

"We're looking forward to working with ambitious, innovative thinkers like Peter Milley and Ben Larrabee," stated Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "The relentless pursuit of innovation is one of Valor's four core values, making them both a great fit for our organization. They'll both be instrumental in promoting the value proposition of Valor's business solutions, tailored to meet the needs of our asset holders at the individual and institutional level."

Both Milley and Larrabee have extensive experience in the mineral management and software-as-a-solution (SaaS) industries. Prior to joining the Valor team, the duo was responsible for developing OfferScout, a mobile app-based platform that aggregates and organizes data for mineral rights owners, allowing them to access multiple offers for comparison against competitive bids and evolving market conditions. Now working in-house at Valor, Milley and Larrabee will draw upon their previous oil and gas industry experience to focus on new business development and client acquisitions designed to build up and strengthen the organization's mineral management services .

Prior to joining Valor, Peter Milley was a partner at Potomac Royalty Partners, worked as a Landman for Stronghold Resource Partners, and served as an energy credit analyst for Independent Bank Group. He graduated from Georgetown University with a B.S. in Management and Marketing and earned his MBA from TCU. Ben Larrabee worked with Milley at Potomac and Stronghold Resource Partners, and also served as a Landman for Cazadores Royalty Partners. He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a B.A. in Managerial Finance. Both Milley and Larrabee's official titles at Valor will be director of business development.

"I'm excited to join the Valor team and focus on building up the organization's client base," said Peter Milley. "There's still an untapped market of asset holders at both the individual and institutional level who stand to benefit from Valor's expertise, business solutions, and guidance." Larrabee echoes the same sentiments, stating, "Valor has made great strides in helping mineral rights owners get the most out of their land and holdings. The company is truly revolutionizing the way we optimize asset value in the oil and gas industry, which makes for a convincing case to utilize Valor's business solutions and service lines."

About Valor:

Valor is an asset management and professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor oversees 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. The company manages more than 100,000 interests, which generates over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com .

