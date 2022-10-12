Valor Announces Addition of New Company Hires

Award winning mineral rights management company continues on its path of growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor , a professional service provider specializing in mineral rights management and software-based business solutions, has announced the hiring of two new employees, welcoming Josiah "Si" Exum, as a staff accountant, and Camille Werstak as an administrative executive assistant. Bringing Valor's full-time employee count to over 30, these new additions reflect the company's impressive growth figures and strategic plans for expansion.

"Each member of the Valor team wholeheartedly represents our core values, and our new hires are no exception," says Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "We're confident that Si's experience will further support the accuracy of our mineral management accounting and we're thrilled to have Camille play an integral role in our administrative department."

Si Exum has more than three years of banking experience, gaining valuable critical-thinking, detail-oriented, and time-efficiency skills. An accounting specialist with a meticulous nature and analytical skills, Exum will work to ensure clients' data is transferred and accurately reflected on Valor's mineral management software, mineral.tech ®. Exum earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and mathematics from Western Governors University.

Camille Werstak, a recent graduate of Texas Christian University, will serve as Valor's latest addition to its administrative department. Before attending TCU, Werstak lived in Switzerland, where she acquired an international education at TASIS-Switzerland. Werstak went on to a bachelor's in communication at TCU, where her demonstrated excellence in education resulted in receiving an award for excellence in Spanish, placement on the dean's honor list and membership in the Lambda Pi Eta Communication Studies Honor Society. Her prior experience in mineral rights and employment with a law firm has equipped Werstak with fundamental skills to assist in the seamless execution of operations at Valor.

As one of the region's leading mineral management companies, Valor has oversight and management of 8.4 million gross acres and 450,000 net royalty acres of mineral and property rights in 32 states. Valor's business solutions help manage more than 100,000 interests, which generate over $150 million in annual revenue for Valor's clients. The company's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector to include Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing services solution for accounting, business processes, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support . Valor manages assets for a wide range of client profiles, including individuals, families, partnerships, trusts, non-profits, universities, institutions, investment funds, and family offices.

