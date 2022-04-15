Valor Announces Two New Company Hires

Workforce for mineral rights management company has doubled since 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights, has announced the hiring of two new employees, welcoming Sam Felean, CPA, as a senior accountant, and Ella Canfield, as a marketing coordinator. These latest staff additions bring the number of full-time employees at Valor to 26, double the company's size from one year ago.

"As a company, we're continuing to build our own unique corporate culture here and a big part of that effort is finding the right individuals for our organization," says Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "Sam is going to be a tremendous asset to the accounting side of our business and we're looking forward to Ella's contributions in our growing marketing department."

Sam Felean is a Certified Public Accountant with more than five years of public accounting experience, specializing in the oil and gas industry. Felean has managed tax return preparation and auditing on behalf of hundreds of individuals and corporations, including those in the automotive, commercial construction, and field-service industries. Felean comes to Valor from Turner, Vedrenne & Howard, P.C., where he previously served as a senior tax accountant. Sam is licensed by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and obtained both a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in professional accountancy from Louisiana Tech University.

Ella Canfield joins Valor as a new addition to their growing marketing department. A communications specialist with a background in social media, graphic design, public relations, and content strategy, she'll support the company's growing list of clients while managing alignment with the Valor brand. Canfield earned a bachelor's degree in strategic communication from Texas Christian University, where she also served as an operations supervisor for campus recreation and wellness programs. During her time at TCU, Ella gained valuable client marketing experience working on behalf of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, the Fort Worth Herd, and Luther King Capital Management.

As a comprehensive professional services provider specializing in mineral rights, oil and gas accounting, and land use, Valor has experienced dramatic growth in the past twelve months. The company has doubled its revenue and achieved the same milestone for its workforce. Through key acquisitions and mergers, Valor continues to expand its reach and scope of services beyond the energy sector, quickly becoming a preferred partner for on-demand business process outsourcing and back-office support.

