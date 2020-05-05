Valor Compounding Pharmacy Transforms Model to Meet COVID-19 Challenges

With anxiety at peaked levels and limited access to primary care physicians, the ability to speak with a pharmacist or another team member at the pharmacy is more critical than ever before. "With anxiety levels at all-time highs due to COVID-19, and with it being national mental health awareness month, we felt compelled to develop and launch these new offerings to support our patients and providers," says Rick Niemi , CEO of Valor Compounding Pharmacy.

On May 15, 2020, Valor will launch ValorConnectTM, an after-hours HIPAA-secure phone and chat service for its doctors and patients. ValorConnectTM provides a continuity of care to speak directly with a Valor team member, including a pharmacist, after hours on weekdays and throughout the weekend.

Valor recognizes how telemedicine is rapidly emerging and gaining popularity as a conduit for health care needs during COVID-19. In response to this, Valor created a secure, fast, and easy way for patients to transfer their compound prescription to Valor and receive their medicine without ever stepping foot outside of their home. Valor ships direct to patients' doors for free in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, New York, Washington, and Washington, DC.

Christine Stephanos, President, and Chief Pharmacy Officer for Valor states "While we can't control the pandemic, we can control what we do to support our patients and providers. Serving our patient's healthcare needs is priority number one. Our goal is for every doctor and patient to feel supported, while reducing anxiety and building trust. In addition to making and donating hand sanitizer to the front lines, and securing hydroxychloroquine for lupus and other autoimmune-compromised patients, we wanted to do more."

"Your health is our business. Your health has never been more important," says Sherine Khalil, President, and Chief Business Officer of Valor Compounding Pharmacy. "Valor is here to help ensure you receive your custom medication without interruption during and after the COVID-19 pandemic."

Coronavirus is the primary and current healthcare issue of focus, but Valor understands that people continue to have other acute or chronic medical conditions that need to be addressed during this time. For many patients with these conditions, it has been difficult to obtain the medicine needed with medical offices closed and shelter-in-place ordinances requiring people to stay at home. Valor acknowledged the need to make healthcare more accessible for patients to obtain their medication during COVID-19 and developed a Flat Rate Pricing Program to make the process easier for patients to get custom made medicine for mental health, menopause, and erectile dysfunction.

To help strengthen and boost individual immune systems, Valor partnered with specific high-quality supplement manufacturers and hand selected supplements that are recommended during the coronavirus pandemic. Valor's e-Store for Supplements allows anyone to purchase such products as high-potency vitamin C and zinc to fight flu-like symptoms, and high-potency vitamin D 3 to help support lost exposure to being outdoors in the sun.

About Valor

Valor Compounding PharmacyTM, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent pharmacy from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We do that by optimizing turnaround time, being data driven, and by reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous and non-hazardous compounded medication, and we work with a network of providers, patients, health systems / institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.

