Valor Digital Announces Industry-Leading Advisory Board Members on Global Scale

"My mission has always been to assemble the brightest and most forward-thinking minds across our industry to guide Valor in our mission of innovating what it means to be a digital advertising partner," said Valor founder David Nyurenberg. "These initial strategic additions to our advisory board means that we have now assembled a team of industry leaders who can do just that."

Valor Digital is proud to officially welcome the following industry leaders to its advisory board:

Vinny Rinaldi, Principal Programmatic Partner Manager, Amazon

As an Ad Age 40 under 40 selection, Vinny's groundbreaking approach to marketing and addressable media is widely known throughout the industry. Vinny's most notable successes came at The Hershey Company as Head of Addressable Media and Technology. He will serve as a valuable resource for Valor in guiding the company towards building a more sustainable and ethical digital future.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Valor advisory board, as David's vision was presented to me, I could not help but feel inspired to be part of the transformation our entire media ecosystem is about to embark on," said Vinny Rinaldi. "Valor is positioning itself at the core of the industry, data-informed and outcomes-based, by being a true partner in growing the bottom line for its clients."

Sam Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Lucidity

Sam Kim is responsible for a number of successful business ventures in both the United States and Vietnam. Among them: Edgepoint group, a trading firm, The Mobile Majority (now Gimbal), a mobile ad company, and ESDF Management, a video game production and finance firm. Currently, he is the CEO at advertising analytics company Lucidity, which was named Blockchain Startup of the Year in 2018.

Nikao Yang, COO of Lucidity

Nikao Yang most notably co-founded mobile video advertising platform AdColony. He also brings valuable experience from ad strategy roles at Toyota, Del Monte Foods, and the Walt Disney Company. Currently, he holds the Chief Operating Officer position at Lucidity, working closely alongside Sam Kim and Sam Goldberg to drive all aspects of the company's operations.

Sam Goldberg, President and Co-Founder of Lucidity

Sam Goldberg brings extensive entrepreneurial experience to the team. His current role is as President of Lucidity. He also serves on multiple non-profit boards and the University of Southern California Blockchain Industry Advisory Group.

Jay Wolff, Growth Leader and Advisor

Jay Wolff is joining the Valor Digital advisory board as the Growth Advisor. Throughout his successful career, he has worked closely with advertising, marketing, and agency partners to drive revenue growth, and scale organizations to meet goals. He currently holds an advisory board position for Origin Media.

"We are at a pivotal time where actions speak louder than words, I am proud to be aligned with Valor Digital's mission of delivering absolute transparency and transformation in a fragmented advertising world," said Jay Wolff, Digital Growth Leader and Advisor. "Companies must move fast or die in the next 10 years; through trust and expertise Valor Digital will be at the forefront of positive change."

David Wiltshire, Valor Head of Digital Strategy and Advisor

David's career spans a multitude of leadership roles at industry-leading ad tech companies such as Affectv. Few possess the deep technical display knowledge he has, while also understanding the intricacies of the programmatic ecosystem.

To learn more about Valor Digital's leadership, advisory board, and business model, please visit www.govalordigital.net .

ABOUT VALOR DIGITAL

Valor Digital is a new breed of digital marketing partner, the first "digital agent," that operates as an extension of its clients' business, and empowers them with customizable tools, strategies and industry leading expertise, to achieve digital independence.

