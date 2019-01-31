Valor Mineral Management Adds David Wynne as Business Development Associate

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor"), an oil and gas mineral management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth and Midland, Texas, announces the addition of David Wynne as a Business Development Associate. David, a multi-generational owner of mineral rights and royalties, brings relevant experience and an expansive network to Valor. "I am thrilled to welcome David to Valor. He will be a great addition to the team because he understands the complexities of oil and gas ownership. Mineral and royalty owners have a strong advocate in David Wynne," said Kevin Robnett, Co-CEO of Valor Mineral Management.

David graduated from Texas Christian University in 2011 and earned an additional degree in Ranch Management in 2013. He has experience in Global Intelligence, Oil & Gas, Mineral Management, Agriculture and Venture Capital. David has been responsible for investment analysis, product development and strategic client relationships. David is on the board of the VETTED Foundation and a mentor for the Food + City Challenge.

"I am very excited to work with the Valor team and to provide mineral and royalty owners with the best mineral management services in the market," says David.

About Valor Mineral Management:

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded in 2018 by experienced oil and gas professionals: Clifton DuBose, Kevin Robnett and Joseph DeWoody. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These interests include various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and operated and non-operated working interests, in 26 states and over 300 counties in the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States. Valor is committed to the highest ethical practices and will serve its clients with the utmost integrity and honor.

