Valor Mineral Management Welcomes New Mineral Managers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Valor Mineral Management, LLC ("Valor") a mineral management and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Midland and Abilene, Texas, announces the addition of Robert Daws, CPL as a Senior Mineral Manager, Jarrod Riggs as a Mineral Manager.

"We are thrilled to have two highly qualified and seasoned landmen and mineral managers join the Valor team," said Joseph DeWoody, Partner of Valor Mineral Management. "Rob brings over 30 years of experience and Jarrod has been in the industry for over 20 years and ultimately, that will be a huge asset to our team."

Robert Daws, CPL is a Certified Professional Landman and has extensive experience in title examination, negotiating leases, well trades and managing land team. He has worked for multiple companies include Encore Acquisition, Magnum Hunter Resources, Director of Education for the American Association of Professional Landmen, Land Manager at Bettis, Boyle and Stovall and Vice President of Land at Woodbine Acquisition.

Jarrod Riggs has expertise in acquisition and divestiture of producing and non-producing oil and gas properties, landowner relations, land support, title examination and curing title defects. He has worked previously for Purple Land Management, Norwood Land Services, Mewbourne Oil Company, J.B. Simmons & Associates, Permian Land Company and R.D. Davis & Associates.

Valor Mineral Management, a mineral management company, was founded to bring security, clarity and optimization to owners of oil and gas mineral rights and royalties. Valor's team has collectively managed hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of oil and gas interests for more than 700 owners. These interests include various asset classes such as mineral and royalty interests and operated and non-operated working interests, in 27 states and over 300 counties in the United States. Valor's clients include investment funds, banks, trusts, family offices, ranches, universities, foundations, and individuals across the United States. Valor is committed to the highest ethical practices and will serve its clients with the utmost integrity and honor.

