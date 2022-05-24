Valor Promotes Cathy Ramirez to Director of Oil and Gas Accounting

Company's former Controller will now lead department in expanded accounting division

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor, an asset management and professional services company specializing in oil and gas mineral rights, has announced that Cathy Ramirez has been promoted to Director of Oil and Gas Accounting for the company. The new role is effective immediately for Ramirez, who previously held the position of Controller.

Cathy Ramirez

"We're more than pleased to have Cathy Ramirez serve the company in this elevated role," said Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "As we've revamped and grown our entire accounting services division, her background and specific experience in the oil and gas industry make her the logical choice to lead this department."

Valor manages just over eight million gross mineral acres across 32 states‌, which generate over $100 million in annual revenue for its clients. The oversight of these non-operated oil and gas holdings is the primary objective of the company's oil and gas accounting department. Valor's clients come from multiple categories, including individuals, banks, families, partnerships, trusts, nonprofits, universities, institutions, investment funds and family offices. As the new director of oil and gas accounting, Ramirez will lead all accounting services for the department, representing the full scope of Valor's professional services in the energy sector. She will be the primary contact for all accounting-related internal team functions and client-facing communication.

Prior to joining Valor, Ramirez was already an energy industry veteran, having held comptroller positions for several oil and gas operators, including Acacia Exploration, HighMark Energy Operating, Longview Energy, and Pacesetter Energy. Prior to her time in oil and gas, Ramirez spent over a decade in public accounting, specializing in cost accounting, general ledger, financial reporting , human resources, tax return preparation, and fixed assets. Her meticulous approach has been instrumental in growing Valor's operator services and mineral management business sectors.

"I'm looking forward to consolidating the financial oversight of our oil and gas division," stated Cathy Ramirez, director of oil and gas accounting for Valor. "I'm honored to take on the added responsibilities and best practices that come with leading a team effort." For more information on the company, please visit www.onevalor.com .

About Valor:

Valor is a comprehensive professional services provider that uses technology and innovation to ease the burdens of asset management in the oil and gas industry. We place the client first, providing flexible solutions and leveraging our team of experts to maintain the security, clarity and optimization of privately owned assets. Valor currently manages eight million gross mineral acres on behalf of their clients, whose holdings generate more than $100 million in annual revenue. Valor's professional services scope also extends beyond the energy sector with Valor Ignite™ - an on-demand outsourcing solution for accounting, business process outsourcing, contract C-suite engagements and back-office support. Explore the benefits of partnering with Valor to manage mineral rights and streamline business operations by visiting www.onevalor.com.

