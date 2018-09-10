Valossa Introduces Video Recognition Solution for Reviewing Inappropriate Video Scenes

OULU, Finland, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valossa™, a leading video recognition, and content intelligence company, has announced a novel video analysis solution that is able to recognize and summarize inappropriate content elements in video files and streams for content compliance and moderation.

Valossa AI recognizes a broad variety of content compliance relevant concepts such as nudity, sexuality, violence, substance use, bad language, and other visual objects and sounds.

Based on the world-leading Valossa AI™ video recognition technology, their new solution can recognize a broad variety of concepts such as nudity, sexuality, violence, substance use, bad language, and other compliance-related visual objects and sounds. Valossa Reports™ provide interactive compliance report summaries for instant inspection of results. The solution can also screen video streams in real-time, and alert attention to inappropriate objects.

Valossa's tool helps teams in broadcasting and digital distribution to become more efficient in screening volumes of content.

Valossa CEO, Mika Rautiainen says that making compliance decisions requires human consideration for all aspects that are governed by the laws and regulations. "Our tool harnesses modern video recognition technology to support human judgment and effective oversight. Our AI reviews the content faster than actual playback speed and creates a time-based summary of inappropriate scenes for fast reviewing. Teams become more productive since our solution reduces review completion times over linear watching," said Rautiainen. "We have been working with progressive media companies to develop the tool to meet their business needs."

Rautiainen continues: "Our tool's uniqueness stems from our AI's capability to interpret sounds, speech, and visuals to assess content appropriateness for airing or streaming. Valossa AI delivers also other scene-level metadata alongside of the compliance detections. If you consider monitoring appearances of celebrities or brands, Valossa AI is truly a one-stop solution to all of your video analysis needs with world leading technology for content profiling, object labelling, detecting people, logos and objects, and now inappropriate content reviewing."

In addition to tools that offer interactive compliance reports, Valossa's video recognition and reporting tools are available as APIs that can be integrated to customer platforms, giving them the flexibility to utilize Valossa's AI-powered content management capabilities in the familiar surroundings of their own in-house tools.

The company will demonstrate its new content compliance tools at the IBC Show 2018, RAI Amsterdam, from September 13th – 18th at Hall 9 booth LP34.

About Valossa:

Valossa launched the industry's first commercially available video recognition and content intelligence platform during the NAB Show in 2017 and has now developed it into a comprehensive platform for video analysis tasks and workflows in the media industry.

The full range of Valossa AI products include:

Valossa Video Recognition™ - APIs for video analysis and time-based metadata



Valossa Image Recognition™ - APIs for image analysis and tagging



Valossa Video Insight Platform™ - online tools and APIs for content profiling, search, training and inspection



Real-time Stream Monitoring™ - for live stream set-ups

Video Recognition capabilities:

Face detection and identity tracking

Generic visual object recognition for scenes

Audio sound recognition

Speech recognition and keyword extraction

Video structure recognition: dominant colors, test patterns, black frames

Video and concept categorization

Inappropriate content recognition: nudity, sex, violence, substance use, bad language

Time-based metadata for appearing objects and sounds

Video Insight Platform features:

Tag and Train™ – The ability to build custom face recognition galleries directly from videos and pictures using online tools and Face Training API

Valossa Reports™ – Interactive tool with overviews, heatmaps and content compliance summaries

Valossa Search™ – Scene-level search engine at scene level based on audio-visual recognition data

