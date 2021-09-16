Valoya Appoints Mr. Tuukka Parviainen as New Chief Executive Officer

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valoya, the research driven manufacturer of horticultural LED lighting solutions announces the appointment of Mr. Tuukka Parviainen as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Parviainen will take on the CEO role starting from October 1st, 2021.

"Tuukka is an experienced leader with a strong track record of developing business in commercial and operational aspects in several industries and roles. Prior to joining Valoya, he has been working in leadership roles at ASSA ABLOY and Schneider Electric as well as in management consultancies. The board sees Tuukka as a great fit for Valoya and we expect that he will lead the Valoya team towards new successes", says Mr. Christer Härkönen, Chairman of the Board of Valoya.

"Valoya has been able to build successful global business over the years with its research driven approach for horticultural LED grow lights, not only helping Valoya customers gain better results but also contributing to the global sustainability agenda by helping customers consume less resources. I feel privileged and excited to join Valoya and to work together with the Valoya team and partners to build on the strengths created over the years as well as to help our partners and customers to succeed even further in their business and research endeavors"

, says Mr. Parviainen.

Valoya will continue to bring high-quality horticultural LED lighting solutions to its customers globally and it will support them on their growth journeys with the expertise gathered through horticulture lighting industry's most extensive research efforts.

The company is now in its 12th year of operations and it has managed to sustain consistent year on year growth since the beginning, including during the pandemic years. The focus remains on pushing the boundaries of horticultural lighting further and thus enabling a more efficient food and medicine production for the growing global population.

Tuukka, along with the other recent hires, brings a wealth of knowledge and Valoya is now in a great position to bring its solutions to an even wider global audience.

