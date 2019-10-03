Valpak Partners with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) on "Addams Family" Film Release

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valpak®, one of North America's leading direct marketing companies, has announced its first partnership with legendary media company Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) on a nationwide, multi-platform promotion for the upcoming animated film "The Addams Family," in theaters October 11.

Timed perfectly with the release of the family-friendly movie, Valpak's Blue Envelope will reach 36 million households and feature coupons to help families save this Halloween season, while also inviting them to meet the first family of Halloween.

Valpak will deliver a spooky surprise, scary-good savings and the chance to win some extra treats, like a free Fandango Movie Code good towards two (2) movie tickets (price of ticket and fees not to exceed $15 each, $30 total value, expiring 3/31/20).

With a wide variety of bewitching deals, there is something for even the kookiest member of the family inside the envelope and online at valpak.com/boo. Visitors to the website can watch the official movie trailer, enter for the chance to win a $5,000 grand prize and snag great seasonal offers, like 20% off a single item from Spirit Halloween!

Mike Davis, Valpak CEO and President: "Valpak is all about supporting local neighborhoods and being a good neighbor, which makes us a perfect partner for the kookiest family on the block. Our audience, which is 16% more likely than the average U.S. consumer to have gone to a movie in the past 30 days, also loves to stay current on the latest releases. Welcome to the neighborhood, Addams Family!"

Bringing MGM's tradition of entertainment excellence to Valpak's iconic Blue Envelope of savings, this ideally aligned partnership leverages a beloved movie franchise to drive traffic for local businesses and promote savings for consumers.

About Valpak

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Valpak is one of the leading direct marketing companies in the U.S. and Canada. We provide print and digital advertising through a network of roughly 140 local franchises. From mailbox to mobile phone, Valpak brings exciting local business offers and opportunities to millions of consumers. Each month, our well-known Blue Envelope of savings is mailed to nearly 36 million demographically targeted households in 44 states and in three Canadian provinces. Our digital suite of products, including valpak.com, reaches more than 110 million users. Visit valpak.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter: @Valpak and Facebook: @ValpakAdvertising.

About Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

