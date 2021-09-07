Valsoft enters Media and Broadcasting Vertical with acquisition of VSN

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of VSN Video Stream Networks S.L. ("VSN"), an industry leader in media and broadcasting solutions.

Operating out of Terrassa, Barcelona in Spain, VSN provides solutions in media management, production, planning, multiplatform content delivery and broadcast or publishing through linear and non-linear channels. The acquisition of VSN puts Aspire Software (an operating group of Valsoft) in a new vertical and strengthens Aspire's presence in Spain.

Founded in 1990, VSN is an industry leader in the Spanish market, with offices around the world, including North America, the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America. VSN's tools manage the entire media life cycle, from ingest to broadcast and archive, in a seamless and unified way. For over 30 years, VSN has helped companies that work daily with video content improve their efficiency and productivity.

"This new stage with Valsoft is, without a doubt, a great opportunity for VSN," stated Jordi Utiel, VSN's CEO. "We are thrilled with the strategic projection that Valsoft will bring us, expanding and consolidating our international expansion and outlining a new horizon for VSN in the Broadcast and Media industry."

With this acquisition, VSN becomes the second Spanish-based company to join the Aspire Software family along with construction solutions leader Telematel . By joining Aspire Software, VSN will be able to bring even better service to customers, while accelerating global expansion efforts. VSN founder and CEO Jordi Utiel will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition in ownership and the global leadership team will continue to lead the business and will drive the product and company forward.

One of the main pillars of Valsoft is to invest in established organizations and foster an entrepreneurial environment that allows an organization to grow as a leader in its respective industry. Valsoft is not a private equity or venture capital organization. Rather, it aims to grow organizations sustainably, through long-term partnerships with existing management.

"We are excited to enter the Media and Broadcasting vertical and partner with a strong industry leader providing innovative solutions to global tier 1 customers. We are impressed by the VSN value proposition and the customer-centric culture that Jordi and his team have built over the last few decades." said Michael Assi , CEO of Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft. "We look forward to welcoming VSN customers, employees and partners to the Aspire Software family."

Under the Valsoft umbrella, VSN will continue to help its clients carry out their daily operations with maximum security and efficiency. Aspire is excited to work with the VSN team to expand and uphold the exceptional culture VSN has formed.



Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Pamela Romero, Paralegal.

VSN was represented by Isabel Gandoy, partner of the law firm Cuatrecasas.

About VSN

VSN is a global technology company that delivers advanced, end-to-end solutions to the broadcast and media industries. Its modular, scalable and customized software optimizes business processes in the areas of media asset management, master control room (MCR) automation and news production. VSN has delivered innovation and media solutions to clients in more than 100 countries globally, including TV channels, content distributors, news agencies, public institutions, service operators and others. Headquartered in Barcelona, VSN has offices in Alicante, Hong Kong, Miami, Montevideo and Santiago de Chile, and provides a highly rated 24/7, global technical support service.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Aspire Software

Buy. Enhance. Grow. Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft Corp, is a vertical acquisition software company that owns, operates and manages a portfolio of companies in various industries. Aspire constantly seeks opportunities in various verticals. Aspire's team of entrepreneurs and business builders have an unwavering commitment to developing our brands and expanding into new markets . It is all made possible thanks to its decentralized management strategy and indefinite hold period.

For more information on the companies, please visit https://www.vsn-tv.com/en/ , https://www.valsoftcorp.com and https://www.aspiresoftware.com/

