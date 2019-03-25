Valspar Celebrates 20-Year Partnership with Habitat for Humanity International

Over the course of its relationship with Habitat for Humanity International, Valspar has committed over $99 million in paint and cash donations, painted over 74,213 homes and spent approximately 10 million volunteer hours. In 2019, through 'The Can Do Project,' Valspar aims to do more by showing the power of what a can of paint can do by painting approximately 9,500 homes.

From March 25 to April 1, for every one-gallon can of Valspar interior and exterior paint that is purchased at Lowe's, Valspar will donate a gallon to Habitat for Humanity, to go toward their commitment of 250,000 gallons.

"Habitat for Humanity homebuyers work hard investing hundreds of hours of their own labor to ensure their homes are done right. Choosing a paint color is the most personal choice they have when it comes to making their new house truly feel like a home, and Valspar is helping them to take that first step," said Aaron Erter, President, Performance Coatings Group at Sherwin-Williams.

Valspar is encouraging consumers to help them make a greater impact by participating in these ways:

Make your project a 'Can Do' project by simply choosing Valspar paint at Lowe's. For every one-gallon can of Valspar interior or exterior paint purchased between March 25 and April 1, Valspar will donate a gallon to Habitat for Humanity, helping reach the company's commitment of 250,000 gallons.

Post a photo of one of your Valspar paint projects on social media tagging Valspar Paint and #CanDoProject. Select projects may be featured on Valspar's website.

Learn more about how you can make a difference by visiting TheCanDoProject.com.

About Valspar

Valspar is one of the well-known paint and stain brands of The Sherwin-Williams Company. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2018 sales of $71.3 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports its hometown Charlotte region and all communities it serves through programs focused on safe, affordable housing and careers in the skilled trades. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

SOURCE Valspar