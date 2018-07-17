Valspar® Celebrates a Decade of Color Trends with Its 2019 Colors of the Year
The brand known for endless color invites you to change your outlook with paint
CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valspar, the nation's most widely distributed paint brand from the Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group, announces its 2019 Colors of the Year. This marks the 10th anniversary that the color experts have selected trending shades for the upcoming year, inspired by the landscape of lifestyle trends. Rather than limit inspiration to just one color, Valspar brand chooses to celebrate its offering of endless color by curating 12.
The Colors of the Year are mood-inspiring hues that encourage DIYers to embrace change and create a personalized home environment. From shades that evoke stability and strength to those that spark introspection and growth, each color represents an opportunity for people to feel empowered in the spaces where they live.
"The Valspar Colors of the Year are bolder takes on basic colors to provide color-curious consumers the opportunity to create change within their homes in an easy, fun and attainable way. We believe changing your outlook can be as easy as changing the paint on your walls," says Sue Kim, Valspar Senior Color Designer at Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group. "Orange Slice, for instance, evokes a sense of playfulness, while Twilight Mist brings an aura of mystery."
The 2019 Valspar Colors of the Year
All 12 colors are available at Lowe's, Ace Hardware and independent retailers nationwide. Please note, color names and shades vary slightly at each retailer. See below for the full list of colors and how they come to life in different rooms with a variety of techniques.
- Metropolis Lilac: The immersive purple invites us to step away from 'what is' and open up to exciting and unexpected new realities.
- Lowe's: 4001-6C Metropolis Lilac
- Ace: VR059A Dried Lilacs
- Independent retailers: V075-6 Dried Lilacs
- Angelic Blue: This breezy blue has healing qualities but doesn't take itself too seriously. Its weightless quality seems to push past the walls and welcome us into the controlled sanctuary we call home.
- Lowe's: 5003-9B Angelic Blue
- Ace: VR054D Soothing Blue
- Independent retailers: V068-2 Soothing Blue
- Green Water: This harmonious green-blue is perfectly balanced, neutral enough to inspire our growth in any direction.
- Lowe's: 5003-4A Green Water
- Ace: VR077B Zinc Blue
- Independent retailers: V099-5 Zinc Blue
- Twilight Mist: Anticipating uncharted territory ahead, this light, clean violet reflects the edge of artificial space, where light is both comforting and strangely familiar.
- Lowe's: 4004-9B Twilight Mist
- Ace: VR058D Carousel Purple
- Independent retailers: V074-2 Carousel Purple
- Spring Squash: This light-hearted yellow has a touch of active orange to help us rebalance our responsibilities and count on our new smart-device helpers.
- Lowe's: 2008-1B Spring Squash
- Ace: VR010B Pure Joy
- Independent retailers: V014-2 Just Ducky
- Martinique Dawn: This optimistic green has a heart of linen to remind us that we become stronger when we are woven together.
- Lowe's: 6003-3B Martinique Dawn
- Ace: VR073E Asian Silk
- Independent retailers: V095-1 Asian Silk
- Wishing Well: This true blue reflects honesty and clarity, without shading or apology. Wherever you use it, it's a bold statement of your own truth.
- Lowe's: 5002-10C Wishing Well
- Ace: VR025A Amazing Sky
- Independent retailers: V031-3 Blue to the Bone
- Blushing Bride: This rosy neutral injects an element of spirituality into everyday life, giving us a rosier view of reality.
- Lowe's: 2001-10B Blushing Bride
- Ace: VR092D Cathedral Morning
- Independent retailers: V128-3 Cathedral Morning
- Seattle Haze: This quiet, thoughtful blue has a touch of purple to free our thinking and a hint of gray to ground us in our own, glorious — but imperfect — human nature.
- Lowe's: 4003-4B Seattle Haze
- Ace: VR087B Twinkle, Twinkle
- Independent retailers: V111-5 Twinkle, Twinkle
- Lime Mousse: Flip the fearless switch to on and use this citrusy green to create surprise in a corner of your home with a dash of healthy luxury.
- Lowe's: 6008-9B Lime Mousse
- Ace: VR015D Bright Cactus
- Independent retailers: V057-2 Celery Heart
- Homey Cream: This raw wood shade is the light, unencumbered backdrop for a minimalistic lifestyle that is full of life. The lightness has just a touch of comforting yellow.
- Lowe's: 3007-6B Homey Cream
- Ace: VR040E Glow Home
- Independent retailers: V051-1 Glow Home
- Orange Slice: Orange is always an adventure, but the artificial intensity of this orange invites an open, experimental mindset that keeps us guessing.
- Lowe's: 2002-1B Orange Slice
- Ace: VR007B Fiery Sky
- Independent retailers: V009-3 Heirloom Tomato
Free color tools available from Valspar
For those looking to make noticeable change in their homes, Valspar offers a number of Color Discovery Tools to help consumers feel confident in their decisions. These tools, such as the Virtual Painter and Project Quiz, allow consumers to upload photographs of rooms and test paint colors on them. DIYers can also save a trip to the store by having paint chips sent straight to their home for free.
For more information on Valspar, please visit: https://www.askval.com/ColorsOfTheYearLanding
About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group
Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers' paint and coating needs. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.
