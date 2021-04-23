Valspar Unveils Community Mural as Part of its Back to Bright Campaign

TAMPA, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing brightness to communities after a challenging year by unveiling a message of hope – that's the motivation Valspar had in mind when the popular paint brand launched its Back to Bright campaign in March.

After a social media submission timeframe, the North Greenwood Recreation Center in Clearwater, FL was selected as the winner of a custom designed mural by the internationally known local artist Zulu Painter.

"It's an honor for the North Greenwood Recreation Center to be chosen as the spot for the Valspar Back to Bright mural," says Johnareus Young, Director of the North Greenwood Recreation Center. "This unique piece of art will aide in our mission of bringing people together with a common goal of bettering the communities where we live."

For the past few weeks, Zulu Painter has been creating a one-of-a-kind 15-foot by 30-foot outdoor mural at the recreation center – something the center and the surrounding community can take pride in. The goal of the Back to Bright campaign by Valspar is to bring brightness, boldness, and inspiration to a community near the Tampa home base of the Valspar Championship and also other neighborhoods across the country.

"Valspar is known for bringing color into people's lives and this campaign is putting that idea in to motion in an out-of-the-box way," says Sara Hackney, Brand Manager for Valspar. "After a rough 2020, we wanted to be on the forefront of bringing inspiration to people's eyes and lives with our colors and also to the communities in which we serve. This mural will be a sign of positivity in the Clearwater community for years to come."

Following the final stroke of the Valspar Championship, one of the PGA TOUR™ professionals will keep the bright rolling by choosing the next community in the U.S. to receive a mural courtesy of Valspar. A local artist from that community will be selected to paint the mural.

Valspar has been the title sponsor of the Valspar Championship and Official Marketing Partner with the PGA TOUR since 2014. This year's tournament is April 26 – May 2 at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida. For more information on Valspar and the Valspar Championship, please visit ValsparChampionship.com.

