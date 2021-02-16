VALUE BASED HEALTHCARE IN 2021: Pearl Precision Surgery and Portland OR Ambulatory Surgery Center provide cost effective Outpatient Hysterectomy and other surgical services to employees of major companies, often for $0 out of pocket patient expense.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard Rosenfield's Pearl Surgicenter embraces Value Based Healthcare, providing reduced cost, high valued surgery to women in the Portland Metropolitan Service area and beyond.

Key Points:

Corporate America continued to shift to ERISA self-insured health benefits for employees

Benefits managers continue to look for high value solutions when surgical services are required

Alternate Payment Methods (APM), or bundled surgical services, are increasing in popularity as transparent pricing avoids unpredictable surprise billing and historical predatory behavior of large health systems

Ambulatory Surgery Centers provide an average cost savings of at least 30% per case, often more than $4000 per case, when compared to hospital-based surgery

per case, when compared to hospital-based surgery Infection rates, including viral infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 can be dramatically reduced in the Ambulatory Surgical Setting

Employers often cover the entire cost for employees who choose to pursue outpatient options

Richard Rosenfield MD, medical director of Pearl Surgicenter, has been performing ambulatory outpatient gynecologic surgery since opening doors in 2005 in Portland's very own Pearl District.

Rosenfield says that many large companies are looking for better healthcare pathways for their valued employees.

"We have embraced innovative disruption and transparency in pricing to truly achieve Value Based Solutions," Rosenfield says.

"While our center is in network with most commercial insurance companies, these contracts typically demand a copay or deductible fee that falls on the patient, and these fees can be quite expensive. Many patients and employees do not have the resources to pay 20% of a hospital or surgical bill."

Rosenfield continues "Our business model is one that truly embraces the Quadruple AIM of the Affordable Care Act, providing higher quality surgery through reduced complications, lower cost, and a better experience for the patient and physician. We accomplish this with price transparency high volume surgeons who are willing to share outcomes data and participate in Value Based healthcare solutions."

Outside of Portland, Pearl Precision works with a national network of like minded surgery centers.

