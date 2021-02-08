Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Addiction Counseling Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:

25 Best Value Online Master's in Addiction Counseling for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-addiction-counseling-masters/

Top 25 Best Value Online Bachelor's in Addiction Counseling for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-addiction-counseling-degrees/

Top 25 Best Value Online Certificates in Addiction Counseling for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-addiction-counseling-certificate-online/

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online Addiction Counseling Master's programs are: 1) Wake Forest University, 2) University at Buffalo, and 3) University of Oklahoma. The top 3 online Addiction Counseling Bachelor's programs are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) Texas Tech University; 3) Indiana Wesleyan University. The top 3 online Addiction Counseling Certificate programs are: 1) Purdue University Global; 2) University of California, Los Angeles; 3) University of Michigan.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top addiction and substance abuse counseling degree schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

In an era marked by an epidemic of opioid abuse, as well as alcohol and other drugs, addiction and substance abuse counseling is critical. With great demand, students can find online certificates, bachelor's, and master's programs to help them begin a career, or advance in their current career. As the editors state, "An online substance abuse counseling degree program prepares graduates to work in individual/group settings using tools and techniques to help those with alcohol and drug abuse issues break free from the addictive behavior that is causing havoc in their lives." Many working students "find that programs for substance abuse counseling degrees online offer the flexibility and convenience for those students who need to continue to work full-time or have busy parenting responsibilities." According to the editors, "A master's degree in addiction counseling online focuses on a career path in addiction counseling, and it can also help professionals working in mental health counseling, adolescent counseling, and social services."

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

