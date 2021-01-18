Value Colleges Releases Rankings of Occupational Safety and Health Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:

25 Best Value Online Occupational Safety and Health Master's for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-occupational-health-safety-masters/

Top 25 Best Value Online Occupational Safety and Health Bachelor's for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-occupational-health-safety-degree/

Top 25 Best Value Online Occupational Safety and Health Certificates for 2021

https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/occupational-health-safety-certificate-online/

For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.

The top 3 online Occupational Safety Master's programs are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology, 2) Texas A&M University, and 3) Johns Hopkins University. The top 3 online Occupational Safety Bachelor's programs are: 1) Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute; 2) University of Houston-Clear Lake; 3) University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The top 3 online Occupational Safety Certificate programs are: 1) Georgia Institute of Technology; 2) University of Washington; 3) Johns Hopkins University.

Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top occupational safety and health degree schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

Occupational safety and health is often underappreciated, but as a career choice, it's always available. As the editors state, "Occupational health and safety jobs span many sectors. After all, no matter the industry, workplace safety is essential." An online certificate program can be a valuable way to break into a growing field, while an online bachelor's can help working adults move into higher positions and management. According to the editors, "There will always be a need for professionals in this field because safety and health in the workplace will always be important." Even better, an online program "allows a person to work in the field while earning a degree."

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Top 25 Best Occupational Safety and Health Master's Programs for 2021

CUNY School of Public Health

Columbia Southern University

East Carolina University

Eastern Kentucky University

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Indiana State University

Indiana University

Johns Hopkins University

Montana Tech of the University of Montana

Murray State University

Oakland University

Rochester Institute of Technology

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Texas A&M University

Tulane University

University Of Alabama At Birmingham

University of Central Missouri

University of Findlay

University of Houston Clear Lake

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of South Florida

University of Wisconsin Stout

University of Wisconsin Whitewater

West Virginia University

Top 25 Online Occupational Safety and Health Bachelor's for 2021



California University of Pennsylvania

Capitol Technology University

Columbia Southern University

Eastern Kentucky University

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Grand Valley State University

Indiana State University

Keene State College

Marshall University

Millersville University

Missouri Southern State University

Montana Tech

Murray State University

NC A&T University

Oakland University

Ohio University

Pierce College

Slippery Rock University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

University of Alaska Anchorage

University of Central Missouri

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Wisconsin Whitewater

Waldorf University

Top 25 Online Occupational Safety and Health Certificates for 2021

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Washington

Johns Hopkins University

University of Delaware

University of Connecticut

Arizona State University

CUNY School of Public Health

University of Arkansas Medical Sciences

Louisiana State University

California State University, Dominguez Hills

University of Arizona

Auburn University

University of Alabama

Tulane University

Lamar Institute of Technology

Rochester Institute of Technology

University of West Florida

Eastern Kentucky University

Columbia Southern University

Western Kentucky University

University of Findlay

Eastern Michigan University

Barton Community College

New York Medical College

San Juan College



Rhonda Corey

Media Manager, Value Colleges

[email protected]

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Value Colleges

Related Links

https://www.valuecolleges.com/

