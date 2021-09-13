Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Online Criminal Justice Programs in the US

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:

Top 25 Best Value Online Undergraduate Criminal Justice Programs for 2022 ( https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-criminal-justice-programs/ )

Top 25 Best Value Online Graduate Criminal Justice Programs for 2022

( https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-masters-criminal-justice/ )

Value Colleges features only fully accredited institutions that have proven their value for graduates on the job and on the job market. Value Colleges rankings are based on verified data from sources including IPEDS and Niche. Programs are ranked according to factors including cost and student satisfaction, so students can feel certain their choice of program will have a positive impact on their career.

The Top 3 Best Online Undergraduate Criminal Justice programs are:

1. Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

2. Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

3. University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

The Top 3 Best Online Criminal Justice Master's programs are:

1. CSU Global - Aurora, CO

2. University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

3. Boston University - Boston, MA

The full list of featured schools will appear below this release in alphabetical order.

"The Criminal Justice field is home to many of those perennial career options – the jobs that are always needed, everywhere, and that will always provide job security, if not fabulous wealth,"according to the editors at Value Colleges; "Careers like law enforcement, corrections, parole, and legal clerks have a long history, and will never be replaced by machines or outsourced." According to Value Colleges, "Other criminal justice careers, such as cybersecurity and border patrol, are relatively new or gaining in prominence in recent years, and appear to not only be here for the long haul, but growing for the foreseeable future."

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Undergraduate Criminal Justice Degrees (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Ball State University - Muncie, IN

Bellevue University - Bellevue, NE

CSU GLobal - Aurora, CO

Drexel University - Philadelphia, PA

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

Indiana Institute of Technology - Fort Wayne, IN

Indiana Wesleyan University - Marion, IN

Northern Arizona University - Flagstaff, AZ

Northern Kentucky University - Highland Heights, KY

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

Portland State University - Portland, OR

Sam Houston State University - Huntsville, TX

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Louisiana at Monroe - Monroe, LA

University of Louisville - Louisville, MO

University of Maryland Global Campus - Largo, MD

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of Nebraska at Kearney - Kearney, NE

University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, NE

University of Oklahoma - Norman, OK

University of Wisconsin Platteville - Platteville, WI

Washington State University Global Campus - Pullman, WA

West Texas A&M University - Canyon, TX

The full ranking of the 25 Best Online Criminal Justice Master's (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Boston University - Boston, MA

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice - New York, NY

CSU Global - Aurora, CO

Concordia University St. Paul - St. Paul, MI

Florida International University - Miami, FL

Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

National University - San Diego, CA

Nova Southeastern University - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Regis University - Denver, CO

Rowan University - Glassboro, NJ

Saint Joseph's University - Philadelphia, PA

Texas Christian University - Fort Worth, TX

University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL

University of California, Irvine - Irvine, CA

University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Colorado Denver - Denver, CO

University of Houston-Downtown - Houston, TX

University of Louisville - Louisville, MO

University of Massachusetts-Lowell - Lowell, MA

University of North Texas - Denton, TX

University of Oklahoma - Norman, OK

University of San Diego - San Diego, CA

Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Corey

Media Manager, Value Colleges

[email protected]

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Value Colleges

Related Links

http://www.valuecolleges.com

