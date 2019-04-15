Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Master's in Management Degree Programs
Apr 15, 2019, 08:35 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two significant new rankings:
Top 25 Best Value Master's in Management Programs
https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-value-masters-in-management-programs/
Top 25 Best Value Online Master's in Management Degrees for 2019
https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-management-masters/
Value Colleges ranking of the Top 25 Master's in Management Programs and the Top 25 Online Master's in Management Programs focuses on traditional, on-campus programs and online programs that provide the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges based the ranking on the three points most central to value:
- Affordability
- Reputation
- Alumni Salary
To make a long story short, the top 3 MIM programs are: 1) Georgia Tech, 2) University of Virginia, and 3) Texas A&M University. The top 3 Online MIM programs are: 1) CSU Global Campus, 2) Kettering University, and 3) Stevens Institute of Technology. Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the Best Value management schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
According to VC editors, "In just a few short years, the Master's in Management degree has gone from being a new, untried credential to a proven means of getting ahead in business, government, or educational settings." The MIM closes an important gap in business education: "almost all MBA programs require students to have at least a couple of years of professional work experience, but that can be hard to come by these days in a contracted job market." With the Master's in Management, there are cases to be made for both on-campus and online programs. The mentorship and networking opportunities of an on-campus program are valuable for new graduates, while the convenience and affordability of online programs benefit working professionals who want to increase their management skills. Value Colleges' two Master's in Management rankings provide prospective students with both.
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Best Value MIM Degree Programs (alphabetical order)
DePaul University
Fordham University
George Mason University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lehigh University
Michigan State University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Northeastern University
Penn State University
Pepperdine University
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Saint Vincent College (PA)
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas A&M University
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Indiana at Bloomington
University of Michigan
University of Notre Dame
University of San Francisco
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Dallas
University of Virginia
Wake Forest University
Best Value Online MIM Programs (alphabetical order)
Bellevue University
Benedictine University
CSU Global Campus
CUNY School of Professional Studies
Concordia University St Paul
Dallas Baptist University
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Georgetown University
Greenville University
Indiana University - Bloomington
Indiana Wesleyan University
Kettering University
Maryville University
Michigan State University
Minot State University
Saint Vincent College
Salve Regina University
Southeast Missouri State University
St. Joseph's College (NY)
Stevens Institute of Technology
Texas A&M University - Commerce
Thomas Edison State University
Troy University
University of Colorado Denver
University of Texas at Dallas
