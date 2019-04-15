Value Colleges Releases Rankings of the Best Value Master's in Management Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges ( www.valuecolleges.com ), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share two significant new rankings:

Top 25 Best Value Master's in Management Programs

https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-value-masters-in-management-programs/

Top 25 Best Value Online Master's in Management Degrees for 2019

https://www.valuecolleges.com/rankings/best-online-management-masters/

Value Colleges ranking of the Top 25 Master's in Management Programs and the Top 25 Online Master's in Management Programs focuses on traditional, on-campus programs and online programs that provide the best overall return on investment. For both rankings, Value Colleges based the ranking on the three points most central to value:

Affordability

Reputation

Alumni Salary

To make a long story short, the top 3 MIM programs are: 1) Georgia Tech, 2) University of Virginia, and 3) Texas A&M University. The top 3 Online MIM programs are: 1) CSU Global Campus, 2) Kettering University, and 3) Stevens Institute of Technology. Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the Best Value management schools!

The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.

According to VC editors, "In just a few short years, the Master's in Management degree has gone from being a new, untried credential to a proven means of getting ahead in business, government, or educational settings." The MIM closes an important gap in business education: "almost all MBA programs require students to have at least a couple of years of professional work experience, but that can be hard to come by these days in a contracted job market." With the Master's in Management, there are cases to be made for both on-campus and online programs. The mentorship and networking opportunities of an on-campus program are valuable for new graduates, while the convenience and affordability of online programs benefit working professionals who want to increase their management skills. Value Colleges' two Master's in Management rankings provide prospective students with both.

Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.

Best Value MIM Degree Programs (alphabetical order)

DePaul University

Fordham University

George Mason University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lehigh University

Michigan State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Northeastern University

Penn State University

Pepperdine University

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota

Saint Vincent College (PA)

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A&M University

University of Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Indiana at Bloomington

University of Michigan

University of Notre Dame

University of San Francisco

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Virginia

Wake Forest University

Best Value Online MIM Programs (alphabetical order)

Bellevue University

Benedictine University

CSU Global Campus

CUNY School of Professional Studies

Concordia University St Paul

Dallas Baptist University

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Georgetown University

Greenville University

Indiana University - Bloomington

Indiana Wesleyan University

Kettering University

Maryville University

Michigan State University

Minot State University

Saint Vincent College

Salve Regina University

Southeast Missouri State University

St. Joseph's College (NY)

Stevens Institute of Technology

Texas A&M University - Commerce

Thomas Edison State University

Troy University

University of Colorado Denver

University of Texas at Dallas

Rhonda Corey

Media Manager, Value Colleges

212264@email4pr.com

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE Value Colleges

Related Links

http://www.valuecolleges.com

