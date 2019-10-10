DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Creed, the emerging global leader in business-critical professional services and support, specializing in the Allegro Commodity Trading and Risk Management (CTRM) platform, today announced the appointment of Mr. Raja Kanthadai as Vice President of Run Smart™ Managed Services. Mr. Kanthadai is responsible for leading the exponential growth of Value Creed's unique Run Smart™ managed service model supporting corporations using the Allegro platform worldwide, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. His focus will be on evangelizing and driving adoption of the support model as Allegro clients seek to expand their utilization of Horizon, as well as, implement a managed services relationship where their in-house resources work in tandem with the Run Smart™ managed Services team to deliver high business value programs.

Value Creed Names Raja Kanthadai Vice President of Run Smart™ Managed Services

"Value Creed occupies a unique and exciting position in the marketplace today," Kanthadai notes. "The Run Smart™ managed services model offers Allegro's clients transparent support for this highly critical application, while lowering operational costs and refocusing incumbent resources to high value tasks. It is my goal to help teams all over the globe get the most out of their Allegro experience."

Kanthadai will focus on continuously innovating within the Run Smart™ managed services approach. His efforts will include development of technological enhancements and automations delivered with minimal disruption to Allegro users. This method ensures Run Smart™ clients are positioned to seamlessly adopt new releases, patches and extensions as they are made available.

"We see the promise in Raja's vision and his unprecedented level of expertise and leadership," Priyankar Datta, Principal and Founder of Value Creed, said. "His joining will enable Allegro users to adopt a whole new model of application management centered around maximizing technological advances like Cloud computing, Robotic Process Automation, Automated Testing and others."

Mr. Kanthadai holds a Master's Degree in Information Systems from Texas A&M, and is a certified Energy Risk Professional (ERP).

Value Creed, LLC, founded in 2016, is a managed services firm headquartered in Dallas, TX, specializing in commodity trading and risk management technology and business process optimization. The firm offers expert-driven managed services, business process outsourcing, cloud enablement, and CTRM complementary technologies to help CTRM customers achieve optimal value in their software investment. For more information, visit www.valuecreed.com or call (833) 282-7333. Follow Value Creed on social media: Twitter and on LinkedIn.

