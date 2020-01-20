Value Investors Launch Attainable Housing Platform From Davos, Switzerland

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiGreen Properties, LLC ("MultiGreen" or "the Company") announced today from Davos, Switzerland, the official launch of a revolutionary housing initiative dedicated to solving the acute need for entry-level housing. MultiGreen's mission is to construct 40,000 attainable housing units by 2030.

MultiGreen is committed to improving the state of the world by providing attainable housing in critical market areas. As a partner of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, and signatory of the Principles of Responsible Investment, MultiGreen seeks to incorporate 13 of the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals into each community.

MultiGreen is a real estate operating company which utilizes sustainable design, technology and innovative construction methods to decrease costs and transform the typical construction and operation of apartments.

The Company is founded on the belief that an investment in multi-family housing can achieve positive social and environmental impact through a direct investment platform. MultiGreen was initially funded by Green Mesa Capital, a single-family office, and i(x) investments, a permanently capitalized holding company. Both who are focused on impact investing.

The MultiGreen Impact Committee will ensure transparent impact measurement across the company. This effort is being led by Christine Harada, President of i(x) investments and former Chief Sustainability Officer for the United States during the Obama Administration, and Professor William B. Eimicke of Columbia University, co-author of the book Social Value Investing and the former housing "czar" of New York State for Governor Mario Cuomo.

"The future of providing attainable housing will combine sustainable materials, energy efficient technology and intentional capital. Our partnership embodies this approach," said i(x) investments President, Christine Harada.

"Attainable housing is a challenge that is compounding with time. MultiGreen will help lead the reformation by implementing sustainable construction materials, on-site energy production and utilization, and advanced smart home features. This is made possible by partnering with i(x) investments and some of the world's leading families. In Davos, we are collaborating with intentional capital for impact," said Randy Norton, Founder of MultiGreen.

Norton continued, "…the challenge for supplying attainable housing absolutely needs to be addressed globally with significant resources led by private capital." MultiGreen will initially target markets in the United States with the highest growth and limited supply of rental housing.

"We are excited to launch the i(x) investments partnership with MultiGreen. Addressing market based sustainable housing solutions is a priority for our shareholders and the communities we will be serving," said Trevor Neilson, Co-founder and CEO of i(x) investments.

This official announcement was released to the media from the InterContinental Hotel in Davos, Switzerland. This year celebrates the 50th Annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

MultiGreen Properties, LLC, is a real estate operating company headquartered in Henderson, Nevada. MultiGreen is a joint venture between Green Mesa Capital and i(x) investments, and was founded by three principals: Randy Norton, Alex Prokhorov, and Brad Mertz. MultiGreen specializes in the ground-up construction of attainable housing and the neighbor experiences provided from Building-as-a-Service (BaaS). Visit us at www.multi.green.

