ValueBlue Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Architecture Tools

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueBlue, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the digital transformation market, today announced that its BlueDolphin platform has been positioned by Gartner as a niche player in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

ValueBlue sets the gold standard for its strong growth trajectory.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs. It is its 3rd recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant since 2019. The BlueDolphin Platform is built around the concept of a shared and collaborative repository.

It is its 3rd recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant since 2019. The BlueDolphin Platform is built around the concept of a shared and collaborative repository. It features the ability to integrate multiple transformation solutions. BlueDolphin is ValueBlue's collaboration platform for Agile Business Transformation. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We are proud to be included in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture tools and are looking forward to continued company growth,'' says Wilko Visser, CEO of ValueBlue. "Our future-proof BlueDolphin platform is helping companies grow. The time is now to make an investment in digital transformation technology tools."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

"Echoing the need for speed to value, ValueBlue provides a collaborative central repository with preconfigured implementation templates and changes being reflected in real-time. It has added features aimed at collaboration across business and IT roles, not only IT architecture-related personas." Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture tools, by Analyst: Gilbert van der Heiden, Akshay Jhawar, Nolan Hart, published 9 November 2021.

View a copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about ValueBlue's strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings here .

Additional resources

Explore ValueBlue's offerings here: https://valueblue.com/

Follow ValueBlue on LinkedIn

About ValueBlue

ValueBlue is the leading company behind software platform BlueDolphin – the Enterprise SaaS tool that helps CIOs and Enterprise Architects to plan, collaborate and manage business transformation.

The collaboration platform speeds up Agile Business Transformation for CIOs and Enterprise Architects across the globe. With BlueDolphin, 160+ customers like AS Watson, Randstad, Wyndham Hotel Group, and Rituals plan and manage transformation based on data insights and business impact. With offices in EMEA, the USA, and APAC, the company has enjoyed double-digit year-over-year growth over the past four years. For more information, please visit: valueblue.com

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools, 09 November 2021, Gilbert van der Heiden et. Al. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant have registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Amy Flores

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 706

[email protected]

SOURCE ValueBlue

Related Links

http://valueblue.com

