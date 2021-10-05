Valued to be $2.8 Billion by 2026, ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

ePRO, eCOA, and e-patient diaries are among the technologies that are enabling healthcare providers and clinical trial companies to enable electronic data capture and analysis. Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) involve reporting of health outcomes directly to the patients in a seamless manner, while electronic outcome assessment (eCOA) involves the electronic capture of data during clinical trials, enables adherence to regulatory requirements, and improves the quality of study data. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing pressure on medical device, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for improving the productivity, reducing costs, and expediting the process of drug development. Growth in the market is also being driven by the continuous rise in demand for clinical trials and research studies to develop new drugs, therapies and vaccines. Specifically, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased focus by pharma companies and clinical study companies on development of new therapies, vaccines and drugs for managing COVID-19 infection. Faster trial implementation, real-time data sharing, and increased visibility became more relevant during the development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Also, since there are more people using smartphones, therefore there is greater acceptability of eCOA and ePRO methods. However, need for Internet connectivity, lack of patient awareness about these advanced technologies and shortage of sufficiently skilled persons with technical know-how inhibit the growth and expansion of the market. Concerns about data privacy are another inhibiting factor, with technology advancements and clinical communication and collaborative solutions raise concerns about privacy and security.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period. EClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the epatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.6% share of the global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market. Growth in the eCOA market is being spurred by the increase in clinical trials being conducted, growth in R&D spending in pharma industry, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing need for real time data analysis. More emphasis on the patient reported outcomes as well as push towards the use of technology in clinical trials is resulting in massive growth in the use of ePRO. Another factor which is expected to propel the ePRO market in the coming years is the growing post-market research activity, which requires data to be collected for lifecycle management of patented drugs, reimbursement analyses, and safety evaluation.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $501.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $326.9 Million by 2026

The ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$501.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$326.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$387.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America and Europe account for a significant share of the market owing to rise in the number of clinical trials.

Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs) Segment to Reach $441.5 Million by 2026

A Clinician Reported Outcome (ClinRO) refers to a report that is received from a healthcare professional based on observations of the patient's health condition. The rise in electronic data capture and availability of better quality data, which is importance for clinical trials, presents lucrative opportunities for ClinRO. In the global Clinician Reported Outcomes (ClinROs) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$178 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$413.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.8 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

