Valued to be $321 Million by 2026, Gel Documentation Systems Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

ABSTRACT-

Global Gel Documentation Systems Market to Reach US$321 Million by the Year 2026

Gel documentation systems or gel imaging systems are equipment employed for performing several functions in the medical sectors that include imaging, recording and documentation of stained DNA and protein. Gel imaging systems help to combine varied components that include light source, computer, analysis software imaging system and printer, offering greater efficiency, quicker exposure and superior dynamic range. Gel documentation system is a gel analysis tool employed on a digital platform to track and quantify stained acrylamide gels and agarose gels. The gel documentation system helps to comprehensively image and document nucleic acid and proteins stained in different media that include agarose, acrylamide and cellulose for use in clinical research and molecular biology study. Gel documentation systems are available in different configurations based on the sample type and throughput. Gel documentation is extensively applied in protein and nucleic acid quantification on account of several benefits that include ease-of-use, fast and efficient outcomes and cost-effectiveness.

Clinical research centers and Molecular biology laboratories use this technology extensively for the imaging and documenting of protein stains and nucleic acid on agarose gels. Additionally, Gel Documentation systems are capable of accurately quantifying samples of proteins and nucleic acids. Ethidium bromide or fluorophores such as SYBR green are commonly used to stain gels utilized in Gel Documentation systems. There are three components to gel documentation systems: a UV light Transilluminator, a UV light hood to protect the user, and a camera-based on CMOS or CCD to take photographs. Protein and Nucleic acid bands can also be quantified using the detectors' fluorescence, density, chemiluminescence, and visible light capabilities. For instance, the system can be used to visualize gel and blot images; count colonies; do immunoassays; detect multiplex proteins; perform 1-D and 2-D electrophoresis; identify monoclonal and polyspecific antibodies, and characterize post-transitional modifications.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gel Documentation Systems estimated at US$277.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$321 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$136.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Gel Documentation Systems market.

Demand for gel documentation systems is driven by the need for systems that can continuously track data and assist in data analysis. The advanced gel documentation systems make data collection easier for scientists. Their advanced capabilities entail lesser requirement of total protein and lesser amounts of antibodies (both primary and secondary), and deliver superior reproducibility, backed by improved software and hardware, which drives accurate quantification of data. These capabilities allow high quality data to be collected and sample analyses to be conducted at relatively lesser cost. Gel Documentation is a popular method since it is a highly evolved system and capable of providing solutions sought by scientists. Gel imaging and documentation systems are in existence for a while and the technology has advanced significantly. Researchers, who were utilizing first film, have now started using digital scanners for capturing the image of gels and later analyzing the information obtained. Gel documentation is a swift, easy, and inexpensive method of sorting DNA, RNA, and protein molecules. Other systems have their limitations. For instance, electrophoresis helps in sorting DNA, RNA, and protein molecules by size, and gives an approximate idea of the composition of the substance under study. Capillary electrophoresis provides the advantage of higher throughput and hands-free use, but its' resolution is limited. In the antibody-based protein recognition method, not every antibody works well in the capillary system. Therefore, Gel documentation remains the preferred method and is likely to do so for a while.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $96.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $31.9 Million by 2026

The Gel Documentation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.9 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Key factors driving the growth of global gel imaging documentation market include rapid technological advancements in gel documentation system, increasing experimental research activities, growing application of molecular natural science techniques in pathology research laboratory practices, increasing governmental funding for genomic and proteomic research, expanding private sector investments in genomic, electrophoresis and proteomic research and increasing opportunities in emerging countries. In addition, the growing incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and increasing research and development activities in the area of molecular biology is also set to drive the growth of global gel documentation systems market. In developing nations, infectious diseases are one of the key factors for higher fatalities. The utilization of PCR techniques and increasing the awareness is expected to help diagnose infection diseases early and develop suitable treatment methods.

The increasing automation in the healthcare industry and greater focus on product innovations is also expected to provide added impetus to the global gel documentation systems market growth. Healthcare companies are increasingly focusing on improving efficiency and reducing costs and automation of also expected to help in improving performance. The automatic gel documentation system could prove useful for research labs and hospitals by saving time through continuous monitoring and provide more accurate analysis. In fact, blending automation with workflows could provide higher time and cost savings. The key factor that is expected to hinder the growth of gel imaging documentation market includes increasing usage of quantitative polymerase chain reaction (QPCR). QPCR provides more efficient identification and quantification of DNA and RNA sequences in real-time. In addition, inadequate high complexity genomic testing centers in major growth markets, lack of knowledge dissemination on sophisticated diagnostic capabilities and issues related to genomic data storage are also hindering the global gel documentation systems market. Furthermore, gel documentation systems generally includes advanced components that include light detectors, ultraviolet transmitters and high-resolution imaging system that necessitates skilled professionals and significant capital for operation and maintenance, which is also expected to hinder market growth. However, large scope for adoption of genomic data analysis software in emerging countries is expected to influence the gel documentation systems market positively.

North America is the largest market for gel imaging documentation driven by superior healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies and rising per capita income, increasing research and development activities, higher government spending on genomic and proteomic research, increasing experimental research sector and existence of leading market players. In addition, the existence of strong-established industry, for example biotechnology and pharmaceutical that use gel documentation systems and increasing awareness of technology advancements amongst the population are also driving the growth of North American gel documentation systems market.

Accessories Segment to Reach $86.9 Million by 2026

In the global Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$60.5 Million will reach a projected size of US$73.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Million by the year 2026. More

