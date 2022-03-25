Valued to be $36.7 Billion by 2026, Hand Sanitizers Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 15928

Companies: 101 - Players covered include 3M Company; Best Sanitizers, Inc.; Byotrol plc; GOJO Industries, Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Lion Corporation; Medline Industries, Inc.; Nice-Pak Products, Inc.; Procter & Gamble Co.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; SC Johnson & Son, Inc.; SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc.; Skinvisible, Inc.; The Clorox Company; Unilever plc; Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc.; Zep, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Hand Sanitizers)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Hand Sanitizers Market to Reach $36.7 Billion by 2026

Hand sanitizers are emerging as an effective solution to maintain hand hygiene and reduce transmission of disease-causing germs. The products' ability to offer efficient protection without the need for rinsing hands with water is pushing up the popularity of hand sanitizers. Demand in the market is set to be driven by rising awareness about hand hygiene, introduction of high-performance products, launch of green and sustainable solutions and consumer focus on convenient products. Gel-based Hand Sanitizers dominate market share due to their watery and thin formulation that allows the solution to spread easily as well as penetrate into the skin for more effectiveness. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are the most widely used sanitizer in healthcare facilities, including hospitals, driven by strong support from global major healthcare organizations, such as the CDC, FDA, and WHO. Healthy growth is projected for the market in the coming years driven by the growing prominence of hand hygiene practices in view of periodic outbreaks of H1N1 (swine flu), MRSA, Zika, SARS, and avian flu (bird flu), Ebola virus disease (EVD) epidemic.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hand Sanitizers estimated at US$26.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period. Gel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.5% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The global market for hand sanitizers is led by gel-based products. Popularity of these products is attributed to their watery and thin formulation that allows the solution to spread easily as well as penetrate into the skin for more effectiveness. The segment's growth is also credited to easy access and availability of these products along with their ability to effectively reduce microbial contamination. Gel sanitizers are gaining from product innovation, including efforts to offer products in various flavors or fragrances including fruit flavors.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

The Hand Sanitizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 17.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.5% CAGR. The US remains at the forefront of hand sanitizer consumption globally. The market growth is driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, increased awareness, better economic conditions and high incident of healthcare-associated infections in the country. In Europe, rise in awareness regarding hygiene solutions and hand hygiene practices continues to fuel the demand for hand sanitizers. Increasing workforce, changing attitude with regard to personal hygiene, safety and protection are forecast to drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Spray Segment to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026

Hand sanitizing sprays represent a niche segment, and are preferred by specific end-users like yoga/fitness centers and gyms or other wellness centers. The economic nature of these products makes them perfect for spray on entrances or exit gates at workout areas. In the global Spray segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$428.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

