Valued to be 5.3 Million Tons by 2026, Copper Pipes and Tubes Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Edition: 21; Released: May 2022

Executive Pool: 1185

Companies: 137 - Players covered include Cerro Flow Products LLC; Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC; Fabrika bakarnih cevi Majdanpek; Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd.; Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group, Inc.; Grupo IUSA, S.A. de C.V.; H& H Tube; Hailiang Group Co., Ltd.; KME Germany GmbH; Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube, Ltd.; Luvata Oy; MM Kembla; Mueller Industries, Inc.; Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.; Poongsan Corporation; Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Metal Corporation; Wieland-Werke AG and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: End-Use (HVAC, Industrial Heat Exchange, Plumbing, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Copper Pipes and Tubes estimated at 4.4 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 5.3 Million Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period. HVAC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR, while growth in the Industrial Heat Exchange segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR. Growth in the market is expected to be led by the HVAC&R Systems end-use application. Copper is the material of choice for air conditioning and refrigeration tubes (ACR tubes). Copper tube is among the most important components used in air conditioning and refrigerant systems, where the tube is used for enabling the refrigerant to flow between various systems components and also for preventing the refrigerant from escaping to the atmosphere. Copper is the best conductor of heat after precious metals, and is hence a preferred material for heat transfer applications such as air conditioning and refrigeration in residential, commercial as well as industrial sectors. In the HVAC segment, the use of copper pipes and tubes continues to be driven by the heat transfer and antimicrobial features of the material, which makes them suited for use in HVAC applications. The shift towards intelligent and energy efficient HVAC systems is likely to spur growth in demand for copper pipes and tubes, due to the high corrosion resistance, machinability and superior thermal conductivity offered by copper.

Stringent new requirements, such as reduction and/or elimination of toxic emissions and demands for enhanced operating efficiency, have enabled copper tubes to remain competitive in the segment. Energy efficiency is one of the key advantages of using copper tubes in ACR products. Air conditioning and refrigeration applications are among the major contributors to greenhouse gases, as these applications are energy intensive. With most industrialized nations embarking on energy efficiency as part of Montreal and Kyoto protocols, the onus is on the air conditioning and refrigeration industry to improve efficiency of products and systems. Consequently by using reduced diameter copper tubes in coils, the energy efficiency of ACR products can be improved. With energy efficiency becoming a focus area for HVAC manufacturers, there is growing demand for higher efficiency offering components in refrigerants that are leading to new system designs. Energy efficiency is also being achieved through the use of smaller diameter copper tubes, which also cut down the material cost while reducing the size of the system. Another key advantage of using copper tubes in coils is that copper tubes and copper fins are more reliable and durable, offer improve corrosion resistance and enhance life of the component.

Also driving growth is the use of Copper Pipes and Tubes in the water end-use industry. While water infrastructure requires increased investments, utilities are however facing higher volatility in cash flows and loss of revenues. Utilities are expected to register a cost and revenue impact on account to the impact of coronavirus across the country, with reductions in capital investments and delays anticipated, which will impact pipeline investments. However, in the long run demand for water pipes will grow, supported by the growing demand for clean water among the expanding population globally. The increase in industrial, commercial, and other institutions is also spurring demand for such pipes. In addition to establishment of new pipeline systems, water industry is also witnessing need to replace existing pipe networks. During the last few years, breakages in water mains have increased. This is indicative of the uncertain nature of the water infrastructure that is present underground. Some of the aspects that are taken into consideration during their installation include diameter and material, and climate and soil. Pipes that are 12 inches and smaller in diameter account for about 85% of the overall water pipe inventories. The 10-year average cost of breaks in small diameter pipes includes direct and indirect costs to the tune of over $18000. More chronic impacts relate to interruption to commercial business and notices regarding boiled water. And for bigger diameter water transmission pipes, such indirect costs are significantly high and have an impact on cities. Most utilities aim to replace 1% of their pipe network every year, which indicates a 100 year replacement cycle. The main goal of such replacements is to prevent disruptions to services, such as due to sinkholes, breaks, and leaks. Such disruptions have economic effects, with loss of revenues on account of water outages and also repair costs. While more difficult to measure, the bigger impacts are witnessed in political and social areas, through disruption of the business of industrial, governmental, commercial and individual stakeholders. The most problematic pipes are first replaced to prevent failures, thus presenting opportunities for the market.

For laying water distribution infrastructure, different types of piping materials are used including plastic, aluminum, steel and copper, depending on the scale of requirement and budget outlay. Among various materials, copper has certain degree of edge over other competing materials. Low maintenance, less need for repairs, and longer life span are the major benefits of copper tubes in water distribution applications. On the other hand, laying water distribution system with copper tubes tends to be expensive, which prohibits its use in low- to mid-budget structures. Use of copper tubes for water supply is more prevalent in the US, Canada, and Western Europe countries, where building construction projects always emphasize high-quality solutions irrespective of the costs involved. However, copper emits toxic gases when it is smelted. Copper found in drinking water ranges between 0.05 to 1 mg/L due to leaching of copper-pipes and fittings. More

